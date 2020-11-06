Avaya Announces Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2020 Reporting Date

Avaya Holdings Corp. (AVYA) - Get Reporttoday announced it will report financial results for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020 ended September 30, 2020 on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 before the market open. Avaya will host a live webcast and conference call to discuss its financial results at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. On the call will be Jim Chirico, president and CEO, and Kieran McGrath, executive vice president and CFO. The call will be moderated by Mike McCarthy, vice president of investor relations.

To access the conference call by phone, listeners should dial +1-877-858-7671 in the U.S. or Canada and +1-201-389-0939 for international callers. A replay of the conference call will be available for one week by dialing +1-877-660-6853 in the U.S. or Canada and +1-201-612-7415 for international callers, using the access code: 13712455. To join the live webcast, listeners should access the investor page of Avaya's website https://investors.avaya.com/. Following the live webcast, a replay will be available for a period of one year.

About Avaya

Businesses are built by the experiences they provide, and everyday millions of those experiences are delivered by Avaya Holdings Corp. (AVYA) - Get Report. Avaya is shaping what's next for the future of work, with innovation and partnerships that deliver game-changing business benefits. Our cloud communications solutions and multi-cloud application ecosystem power personalized, intelligent, and effortless customer and employee experiences to help achieve strategic ambitions and desired outcomes. Together, we are committed to help grow your business by delivering Experiences that Matter. Learn more at http://www.avaya.com

