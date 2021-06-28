Avaya Announces Avaya OneCloud™ For Service Cloud On Salesforce AppExchange, The World's Leading Enterprise Cloud Marketplace

Avaya (AVYA) - Get Report, today launched Avaya OneCloud™ for Service Cloud on Salesforce AppExchange, empowering customers to connect Avaya OneCloud™ to Salesforce Service Cloud, enabling powerful AI and voice benefits that offer more memorable customer service experiences. A new Service Cloud integration brings together voice, digital channels and customer insights into one central view for service agents. Customers can now connect their preferred phone solutions into Service Cloud with the Service Cloud Voice offer for Partner Telephony, creating a unified agent and digital channel experience to deliver faster, smarter and more personalized service.

Improving the quality of experiences through the customer journey has become among the most important differentiators and creators of brand affinity for many businesses. Customers can now connect their preferred Avaya devices into Service Cloud, creating a unified agent and digital channel experience to deliver faster, smarter and more personalized service. The Avaya OneCloud™ for Service Cloud, part of the Avaya OneCloud™ CCaaS portfolio, is designed to provide contact center agents with a complete set of tools in their agent workspace to deliver enhanced customer service. Avaya is positioned to deliver this Service Cloud integration under a continuum of deployment options that align with each customer's digital transformation journey needs.

Recently recognized as a Contact Center leader by Ventana Research 1, Avaya OneCloud™ CCaaS enables organizations to create true customer experience centers, by easily expanding their digital capabilities and effectively leveraging the power of cloud, AI, and IOT thus delivering great customer service to better connect and orchestrate across all touchpoints - including voice, video, chat, messaging, and social. The new Avaya OneCloud™ for Service Cloud strengthens its portfolio of contact center solutions delivering AI enhanced customer engagement for better, faster, and more relevant insights and actions, building brand preference while also saving costs by improving operational efficiency combined with flexible deployment options to adapt to each customer's migration path.

"Ever-evolving technology has brought new ways for customers to engage and it's no longer about just service - it's about experiences," said Eric Rossman, Avaya VP, Technology Partners and Alliances. "Avaya continues to expand its robust ecosystem of global technology partners embracing the Avaya OneCloud experience platform, which is extending the capabilities and value our solutions provide users as they leverage communications and collaboration apps that create enhanced customer and employee experiences. We look forward to further enabling our customers' success by driving continual innovation for experiences that matter with our partners."

"Avaya OneCloud is a welcomed addition to the Service Cloud ecosystem," said Patrick Beyries, VP of Product Management, Service Cloud. "The expansion of Service Cloud Voice for partner telephony enables customers to integrate the telephony experience natively within the agent workspace, combined with CRM data, process and voice intelligence."

Integrated directly with Salesforce Service Cloud, launched Avaya OneCloud™ for Service Cloud is currently available on AppExchange at: https://appexchange.salesforce.com/appxListingDetail?listingId=a0N4V00000GmQfXUAV

Salesforce is also a key member of A.I.Connect, an Avaya-led initiative that brings together an ecosystem of vendors and developers taking an active part in building AI-driven solutions. A.I.Connect is accelerating the adoption of AI solutions in CCaaS and UCaaS portfolios, to deliver better customer engagement, drive agent productivity, and increase customer affinity.

1 https://www.avaya.com/en/about-avaya/newsroom/pr-us-210513/

About Salesforce AppExchange

Salesforce AppExchange, the world's leading enterprise cloud marketplace, empowers companies, developers and entrepreneurs to build, market and grow in entirely new ways. With more than 6,000 listings, 9 million customer installs and 117,000 peer reviews, AppExchange connects customers of all sizes and across industries to ready-to-install or customizable apps and Salesforce-certified consultants to solve any business challenge.

About Avaya

Businesses are built by the experiences they provide, and everyday millions of those experiences are delivered by Avaya Holdings Corp. (AVYA) - Get Report. Avaya is shaping what's next for the future of work, with innovation and partnerships that deliver game-changing business benefits. Our cloud communications solutions and multi-cloud application ecosystem power personalized, intelligent, and effortless customer and employee experiences to help achieve strategic ambitions and desired outcomes. Together, we are committed to help grow your business by delivering Experiences that Matter. Learn more at http://www.avaya.com/.

