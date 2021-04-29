Avatier Unveils 2021 Spring Release Identity Anywhere Suite

PLEASANTON, Calif., April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Avatier Corporation, the pioneers of work from anywhere (WFA) Identity Governance & Administration (IGA) cloud service, today announced the release of Avatier Identity Anywhere 2021 Spring Edition, the completely upgraded version of Avatier's Identity Access Management (IAM) solution designed specifically to modernize the growing remote digital workforce. This latest SaaS release features a new universal user interface and passwordless single sign-on (SSO) and IGA login to give remote workers secure access from anywhere.

Avatier's Identity Anywhere framework uses Docker containers and provides a common set of services that are scalable, fault-tolerant and secure. More importantly, they provide a common interface that can be deployed within popular enterprise collaboration platforms including Chrome, Teams, Outlook, Slack, iOS, Android and ServiceNow.

Identity Anywhere supports full provisioning automation, self-service management, or delegated administration and supports user provisioning tasks. User attributes can be updated manually or can be fully automated with any HR system as it is being updated.

Avatier's Identity Anywhere also supports passwordless SSO and IGA access using facial recognition, fingerprint biometrics, PIN and support from all the leading multifactor authentication (MFA) providers across all interfaces for frictionless authentication.

"Today's workforce is working remotely, and identity authentication has to follow them wherever they go and however they work. With our Identity Anywhere approach IAM follows the user so they have secure access anywhere, anytime to improve productivity without jeopardizing security," said Nelson Cicchitto, CEO of Avatier. "We are reimagining identity management to modernize the workforce, giving users more secure control so they can work how they choose without adding IT overhead."

Avatier has included a new mobile app for iOS and Android that is available free to all Avatier Cloud customers. The mobile version of Identity Anywhere gives employees, managers, partners, contractors, and customers a single mobile app to handle time-sensitive security requests.

In addition to Docker support for the cloud version, Avatier's Identity Anywhere also features identity connectors to more than 90 enterprise and 5,000 plus cloud applications, operating systems, and directories. There also is a generic connector to support low-code/no-code integration to custom applications.

AIMS 11.0 version with SSO, passwordless IGA login, more MFA options, more security features, and more APIs was released to support Avatier's legacy enterprise software customers. Avatier is providing five apps of SSO free along with SaaS license optimizing reporting to legacy customers who move to Avatier cloud hosted version of Identity Anywhere.

To learn more about the Avatier Identity Anywhere 2021 Spring Edition, visit https://www.avatier.com/products/identity-management/identity-anywhere-spring-2021.

