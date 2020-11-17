Avast Launches Private Browser For IOS And Cross-platform Synchronization

LONDON and REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Avast (LSE:AVST), a global leader in digital security and privacy products, has launched an iOS version of Avast Secure Browser (ASB) to add to its multi-platform portfolio which also includes support for Windows, Mac and Android. The 2020 ambition to become a multi-platform browser is part of ASB's ongoing focus to converge security and privacy services to enable a safer, more private and faster browsing experience across devices and operating systems.

The introduction of the mobile browser for iOS is one of two major updates offered in the latest release, code-named 'Rainier'. ASB customers now have the ability to sync browsing history and bookmarks between platforms from their Avast account, delivering an all-in-one and frictionless secure browsing experience. The Cross Platform Sync feature applies to both desktop* and mobile devices and utilizes end-to-end encryption to ensure communications are secured and inaccessible to third parties throughout the syncing process.

Scott Curtiss, Vice President and General Manager of Avast Secure Browser, said, "Since launching Avast Secure Browser for Windows, our goal has been a multi-platform offering with built-in, centralized privacy tools and a syncing option that makes the concept of private and secure browsing approachable for users. Over the past year, we've introduced Avast Secure Browser for Android and now iOS to become a powerful multi-platform player with 35 million monthly active users across all platforms. Moving forward, our intent is to build on this momentum and utilize Avast's expertise to integrate intuitive consumer friendly security and privacy services that go beyond the offerings of other household browsers."

Similar to ASB for Android, the iOS version has been built from the ground up with full data encryption at its core. This includes AES-256 and the latest TLS/SSL cryptographic protocols for the data transport layer. Additional built-in security and privacy features available with Avast Secure Browser for iOS include:

A lightning fast VPN that encrypts all data in motion and at rest**

A media vault that stores and encrypts downloaded files

Anti-tracking technology that prevents websites, advertisers and other web services from tracking online activity

Built-in Adblock to improve website load time (browser speed)

Customizable browsing modes including Secure Mode, Secure & Private Mode, and Custom Mode

Avast Secure Browser for iOS supports iPhone, iPad and iPod on iOS 13.0 and above, and is available for download here .

* macOS Cross Platform Sync support coming later this month**The free version of ASB for iOS includes unlimited VPN protection to the fastest server location for browsing traffic based on user location. Updating to Pro unlocks all 30+ locations and enables device-wide VPN protection for all mobile apps.

About Avast:Avast (LSE: AVST), a FTSE 100 company, is a global leader in digital security and privacy products. With over 400 million users online, Avast offers products under the Avast and AVG brands that protect people from threats on the internet and the evolving IoT threat landscape. The company's threat detection network is among the most advanced in the world, using machine learning and artificial intelligence technologies to detect and stop threats in real time. Avast digital security products for Mobile, PC or Mac are top-ranked and certified by VB100, AV-Comparatives, AV-Test, SE Labs and others. Visit: www.avast.com

Media Contact pr@avast.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/avast-launches-private-browser-for-ios-and-cross-platform-synchronization-301174124.html

SOURCE Avast