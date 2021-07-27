AvantStay Continues Market Expansion And Rapid Portfolio Growth Offering 600 Homes Across The United States

LOS ANGELES, July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AvantStay , the premier next-generation hospitality platform setting a new standard for short-term rental experiences, continues its rapid growth and market expansion; adding a large portfolio of homes in Oahu, Hawaii , Joshua Tree, California , Charleston and Hilton Head, South Carolina , Vail, Colorado , and Smoky Mountains, Tennessee bringing the company's portfolio to over 600 homes in the United States. The news of these new markets follows AvantStay's launch on the Emerald Coast of Florida and Cabo, San Lucas, its first international footprint, earlier this year.

"On the heels of one of the largest shifts in the history of traditional hospitality, consumer demand for premium single-family homes and interest in our sector has been at an all-time high," says AvantStay's founder and CEO Sean Breuner. "Our 2021 outlook has been centered around one theme: growth. Launching in these new markets also showcases that we've been listening to what our customers truly want in their travel experiences."

In addition to AvantStay's market expansion, the brand continues its partnership efforts and recently signed with Bonotel Exclusive Travel (Bonotel), a leading inbound marketing and distribution partner of both branded and boutique luxury hotel rooms to a longstanding base of international B2B clients. With this partnership, AvanStay is able to continue to grow and reach new audiences via Bonotel's international source markets including Europe, Latin America, UK, Germany, Australia, Asia, India, Mexico and the Middle East with access to over 60,000 travel agents.

"Working with Bonotel comes at a perfect time for us given we recently launched multiple new premier destination markets," says AvantStay's Co-Founder, Reuben Doetsch. "Our properties will now be available to Bonotel's global distribution partners and will further expand our presence to a new and established international network."

AvantStay recently achieved its highest revenue in company history earlier this year and added over 250 properties in the first half of 2021. Additionally, the brand launched new booking incentives including a partnership with Affirm allowing guests to purchase trips in installations and a deeper integration with Marriott, allowing Marriott customers to use their loyalty points to book trips. The brand continues to set new standards for the short-term rental industry by incorporating tech, real estate and travel into all of their unique home rentals and creating a tailored experience for all guests. Homes have contactless check-in, add-on services and a personal concierge at their fingertips, guests also have the option of adding on private chefs, spa treatments, food and alcohol delivery, mid-day cleans and more.

About AvantStay AvantStay is the premier next generation hospitality platform. We are redefining the way in which people travel, transact and invest. AvantStay delivers a highly curated experience customized to guests' needs, using a proprietary tech suite to power bookings, seamlessly operationalize in-field and remote management, and activate authentic and elevated consumer touch points. AvantStay currently operates in over 60 cities, with a drive-to market approach, including 550+ premier properties across their diversified portfolio, and an AUM of more than $1B. In 2019, AvantStay became one of the initial twelve partners of Homes & Villas by Marriott International, and currently offers direct bookings on more than 50 OTAs. About Bonotel Exclusive Travel Bonotel Exclusive Travel , a division of Internova Travel Group, is a leading inbound marketing and distribution partner of both branded and boutique luxury hotel rooms to a longstanding base of international B2B clients. The Company works with a network of more than 10,000 hotel partners and provides seamless electronic distribution to more than 1,500 international tour operators through the Company's IT platform. Bonotel was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

