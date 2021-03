Avantor® To Report First Quarter 2021 Earnings And Host Earnings Call On Wednesday, April 28, 2021

RADNOR, Pa., March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Avantor, Inc. (AVTR) - Get Report, a leading global provider of mission-critical products and services to customers in the life sciences and advanced technologies & applied materials industries, announced that it will release its financial results for the first quarter 2021 after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28, 2021, and will hold a conference call at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on the same day to discuss the results.

To participate by phone, please dial (866) 211-4132 (domestic) or (647) 689-6615 (international) and use the conference code 4862929. We encourage participants to join 15-20 minutes early to complete the registration process. A live webcast of the call can be accessed at the Investors section of our website, www.avantorsciences.com. The earnings press release and slides will also be posted to the website. A replay of the call will be available through May 28, 2021 at the Investors section of the website under "Events & presentations."

About AvantorAvantor ®, a Fortune 500 company, is a leading global provider of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. Our portfolio is used in virtually every stage of the most important research, development and production activities in the industries we serve. One of our greatest strengths comes from having a global infrastructure that is strategically located to support the needs of our customers. Our global footprint enables us to serve more than 225,000 customer locations and gives us extensive access to research laboratories and scientists in more than 180 countries. We set science in motion to create a better world. For more information, please visit www.avantorsciences.com.

Media Contact Allison HosakSenior Vice President, Global Communications and BrandAvantor+1 908-329-7281 Allison.Hosak@Avantorsciences.com

Investor Relations Contact Tommy J. Thomas, CPAVice President, Investor RelationsAvantor+1 781-375-8051 Tommy.Thomas@Avantorsciences.com

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/avantor-to-report-first-quarter-2021-earnings-and-host-earnings-call-on-wednesday-april-28-2021-301259991.html

SOURCE Avantor and Financial News