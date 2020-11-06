Avantor® Announces Pricing Of Upsized Secondary Offering

RADNOR, Pa., Nov. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Avantor, Inc. (AVTR) - Get Report ("Avantor" or the "Company"), a leading global provider of mission-critical products and services to customers in the life sciences, advanced technologies and applied materials industries, today announced the pricing of the previously announced underwritten secondary offering by certain of its stockholders (the "Selling Stockholders"), including an affiliate of New Mountain Capital, LLC, of 71,569,765 shares of common stock of the Company pursuant to a registration statement filed by the Company with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), at the public offering price of $25.25 per share. The size of the offering reflects an increase from the 71,339,001 shares of common stock originally proposed to be sold.

The Selling Stockholders have granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 7,156,975 shares of common stock on the same terms and conditions. No shares are being sold by the Company. The Selling Stockholders will receive all of the proceeds from this offering. The offering is expected to close on November 10, 2020, subject to customary closing conditions.

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and J.P. Morgan Securities LLC are serving as the joint book-running managers and as representatives of the underwriters for the offering. Guggenheim Securities is acting as co-manager for the offering.

A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with the SEC and has become effective. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

The offering of these securities will be made only by means of a prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus. Copies of the preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus for the offering may be obtained from: Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department at 200 West Street, New York, NY 10282 or by telephone at 1-866-471-2526; or J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Attention: Broadridge Financial Solutions or by email at prospectus-eq_fi@jpmchase.com.

About AvantorAvantor ®, a Fortune 500 company, is a leading global provider of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. Our portfolio is used in virtually every stage of the most important research, development and production activities in the industries we serve. One of our greatest strengths comes from having a global infrastructure that is strategically located to support the needs of our customers. Our global footprint enables us to serve more than 225,000 customer locations and gives us extensive access to research laboratories and scientists in more than 180 countries. We set science in motion to create a better world.

Forward Looking Statements This press release contains, and oral statements made from time to time by Avantor's representatives may contain, "forward-looking statements." Forward-looking statements include statements regarding the proposed public offerings and other statements identified by words such as "could," "may," "might," "will," "likely," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "seeks," "believes," "estimates," "expects," "continues," "projects" and similar references to future periods, or by the inclusion of forecasts or projections. Forward-looking statements are based on Avantor's current expectations and assumptions regarding capital market conditions, Avantor's business, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, by their nature, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. As a result, Avantor's actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include the scale and scope of the COVID-19 pandemic, regional, national or global political, economic, business, competitive, market and regulatory conditions, Avantor's ability to anticipate consumer demand; changes in consumer confidence and spending; Avantor's competitive environment and other factors set forth under "Risk Factors" in Avantor's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Any forward-looking statement made in this press release speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Avantor undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

Media Contact Allison HosakSenior Vice President, Global CommunicationsAvantor908-329-7281 Allison.Hosak@avantorsciences.com

Investor Relations Contact Tommy J. Thomas, CPAVice President, Investor RelationsAvantor781-375-8051 Tommy.Thomas@avantorsciences.com

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/avantor-announces-pricing-of-upsized-secondary-offering-301167687.html

SOURCE Avantor and Financial News