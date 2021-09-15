Avantha Technologies Announces Rebranding As HelioNext, Launch Of New Website

TAMPA, Fla., Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Avantha Technologies, a leading provider of business processing solutions for SMBs, announced today that it has completed the rebranding process including, among others, a new name, brand logo and website. The rebrand reflects the Company's strategic direction and plans for creating new and separate identities in the market for its distinct Business Process Management and IT staffing businesses.

HelioNext offers services to small-to-medium sized businesses in the US healthcare and mortgage industries. As part of the new strategy to grow the core BPO business, the Company will be generating new business pipelines with updated services and technology products, including the addition of Digital, Robotic Process Automation (RPA) and Business Intelligence teams to make it a one-stop shop for techno-functional solutions. The Company will continue to future-proof and ensure operational excellence for client businesses using data and technology.

"Adding more steps to our value ladder, our objective is to ensure that our customers become part of the digital transformation journey that the industry is faced with," said Paul-Bernard Poupon, HelioNext's Managing Director. "HelioNext represents this change: a new dawn, a new beginning."

"We will keep helping our clients reimagine their business processes using technology and evolve to the next level and scale their businesses," said Manu Bhandari, HelioNext's Chief Executive Officer. "As we move forward, HelioNext signifies the new sun, and the 'Reimagine. Evolve.' tagline encompasses our solutions."

"We view every problem through the lens of people, data and automation," said Maximilian Poupon, HelioNext's Head of Digital Products. "We are committed to making digital the heart of our company."

About HelioNext

With over 15 years of industry experience, HelioNext is a leading global provider of business processing and techno functional consulting solutions to small and medium enterprises in the Healthcare, Mortgage and LPO domains in the US. We firmly believe that the backbone of the healthcare and financial services industry lies with SMEs, and we aim to become the partner of choice for business process evolution in SMBs. Our focus is on unlocking back office transformation for our clients, building digital products and expanding client offerings with our new blended service model.

Visit www.helionext.com to explore the new website, brand and services.

