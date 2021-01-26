Avant Reaches 1.5 Million Customers

CHICAGO, Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Avant , a leading financial technology company that gives middle-income consumers access to the credit they deserve, announced today that it has surpassed the 1.5 million customer milestone. Its growing customer base speaks to Avant's focus on providing access to transparent, affordable personal loans and credit to consumers who have been underserved by traditional financial institutions. Customers have responded by awarding Avant a lifetime Customer Satisfaction of 94% and a lifetime Net Promoter Score of 76.

Since launching in 2012, the company has connected consumers with $6.5 billion in loans and 400,000 credit cards. Over the years, Avant has continued to streamline the online lending process through technological innovation. In 2017, Avant expanded its product portfolio beyond personal loans with the launch of the Avant Credit Card, which is seeing card issuance increase by 170% year-over-year.

"This is an exciting milestone for our company," said James Paris, CEO of Avant. "Our goal from day one has been to fill a critical market gap by improving access to affordable credit. We've been able to eliminate the barriers middle-income consumers typically face when applying for a loan or credit card and deliver a seamless and transparent process with a quick turnaround. We're excited for what's to come as we continue expanding our product portfolio."

About AvantAvant is dedicated to building premier digital banking solutions for the middle class through a combination of technology, analytics and superior customer service. Since 2012, Avant has connected over 1.5 million customers to $6.5 billion in loans and to 400,000 credit cards. A high growth financial technology company, Avant has been featured in The Wall Street Journal, The New York Times, TechCrunch, Fortune, Bloomberg, and has raised over $600 million of equity capital. Visit www.avant.com for more information.

