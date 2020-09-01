Avant Natural Resources Announces Promotion Of Pete Williams To Chief Financial Officer.

DENVER, Sept. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Avant Natural Resources, LLC ("Avant" or the "Company") today announced the promotion of Pete Williams to the position of Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, where he will continue to oversee all financial...

DENVER, Sept. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Avant Natural Resources, LLC ("Avant" or the "Company") today announced the promotion of Pete Williams to the position of Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, where he will continue to oversee all financial responsibilities of the Company. Mr. Williams has served as Vice President of Corporate Strategy since joining the Company in early 2020. Prior to Avant, Mr. Williams was an investment banker at Petrie Partners assisting oil and gas companies in capital raising and transaction execution.

"Pete's experience coupled with his results-driven work ethic have been extremely valuable to Avant as we look to capitalize on attractive investment opportunities in the current market environment," said Founder and Co-CEO Jacob Nagy. "This promotion is well-deserved and we look forward to having Pete serve as an Officer as we look to drive future growth for the Company.

Founder and Co-CEO Skyler Gary added, "From the moment Pete joined our team, he has been a major contributor to Avant's success. His deep financial background and understanding of our operations make him uniquely qualified for the CFO role and I look forward to continuing to work closely with Pete in the future."

ABOUT PETE WILLIAMS

Pete Williams brings nearly a decade of oil and gas transaction advisory and execution experience to the Avant team. Prior to joining Avant, Pete was a Vice President with Petrie Partners, where he successfully completed numerous asset acquisitions and divestitures, public company mergers and private and public company financings totaling over $25 billion in value. Pete earned a Bachelor's Degree from the University of Colorado.

ABOUT AVANT NATURAL RESOURCES, LLC

Avant Natural Resources is a Denver, Colorado based investment platform focused on the energy sector, with a core area of focus in the Permian Basin of West Texas and Southeast New Mexico. Additional information about the Company may be found on its website www.avantnr.com.

