Avant Brands Virtually Opens The Market

TORONTO, July 15, 2021 /CNW/ - Norton Singhavon, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Avant Brands Inc. ("Avant Brands" or the "Company") (TSX: AVNT), and his team joined Arne Gulstene, Head, Company Services, TMX Group, to celebrate the Company's graduation to Toronto Stock Exchange and open the market.

Avant is an innovative and sector leading producer of high-quality, handcrafted cannabis products. With a strategic brand portfolio, and multiple licensed and operational production facilities across Canada. They produce and distribute highly sought-after consumer products across medical and recreational sales channels. To learn more, please visit www.avantbrands.ca .

Date: Thursday, July 15, 2021 Time: 9:00am - 9:30am Place: Virtually Broadcast

