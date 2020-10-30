Avanir Pharmaceuticals Named One Of Orange County's Best Places To Work

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif., Oct. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Avanir Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company committed to delivering innovative central nervous system (CNS) solutions, today announced its recognition as one of the 2020 Best Places to Work in Orange County—the only pharmaceutical company listed in the Orange County Business Journal's 2020 "Best Places to Work in Orange County" Large Employer Category.

The annual rankings are a project of the Orange County Business Journal and Best Companies Group and were announced as part of a special section of the Orange County Business Journal's October 26 issue.

"This honor truly acknowledges that we've fostered a work environment that allows people to add value and make a difference in our greater mission to delivering innovative Central Nervous System solutions to improve the lives of patients and their care communities," said President and CEO, Wa'el Hashad. "A positive work culture can thrive in both virtual and in-office environments and I'm constantly amazed by the passion of our employees and the culture they've created. I look forward to celebrating this recognition with our entire Avanir family."

Best Places to Work is a county-wide awards program designed to identify, recognize and honor the best places of employment in Orange County, California. To be considered for participation, employers had to fulfill the following eligibility requirements:

Have at least 15 employees working in Orange County ;

; Be a for-profit or not-for-profit business or government entity;

Be a publicly or privately held business;

Have a facility in Orange County ; and

; and Must be in business a minimum of one year.

Organizations from across the county entered the two-part process to determine the Best Places to Work in Orange County. The first part consisted of evaluating each employer's workplace policies, practices, and demographics. This part of the process was worth approximately 25 percent of the total evaluation. The second part consisted of an anonymous employee survey to measure the employee experience, which was worth approximately 75 percent of the total evaluation in categories ranging from community involvement, to corporate culture. The combined scores determined the top organizations and the final ranking.

About Avanir Pharmaceuticals, Inc.Avanir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company committed to delivering innovative central nervous system (CNS) solutions to improve the lives of patients and their care communities. As part of our commitment, we have extensively invested in our pipeline and are dedicated to advancing CNS treatments in areas of high unmet medical need. For more information about Avanir, please visit http://www.avanir.com.

Avanir is a subsidiary of Otsuka America, Inc. (OAI), a holding company established in the U.S. in 1989. OAI is wholly owned by Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., a global healthcare company with the corporate philosophy, "Otsuka-people creating new products for better health worldwide."

Otsuka researches, develops, manufactures and markets innovative and original pharmaceutical products for the treatment of diseases and nutraceutical products for the maintenance of everyday health.

In pharmaceuticals, Otsuka is a leader in the challenging area of mental health and also has research programs on several under-addressed diseases including tuberculosis, a significant global public health issue. These commitments illustrate how Otsuka is a "big venture" company at heart, applying a youthful spirit of creativity in everything it does.

Otsuka Pharmaceutical Company, Ltd. is a subsidiary of Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd., headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. The Otsuka group of companies employed 47,000 people worldwide and had consolidated sales of approximately $13 billion in 2019.

You can visit Otsuka Pharmaceutical's global website at https://www.otsuka.co.jp/en.

For additional information, please contact:

Corporate Communications, Avanir Pharmaceuticals, Inc.T: 949-389-6738E: mediarelations@avanir.com

