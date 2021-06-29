AVANGRID Schedules Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release And Conference Call

AVANGRID, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) will be releasing its second quarter 2021 financial results on Tuesday, July 20, 2021 after the market closes in a news release to be posted to the Investors' section of the company's website at www.

AVANGRID, Inc. (AGR) - Get Report will be releasing its second quarter 2021 financial results on Tuesday, July 20, 2021 after the market closes in a news release to be posted to the Investors' section of the company's website at www.avangrid.com/wps/portal/avangrid/Investors. The company will issue an advisory news release over Business Wire the evening of July 20 th, which will include a link to the financial results news release on the company's website.

In conjunction with the earnings release, AVANGRID will conduct a webcast conference call with financial analysts on Wednesday, July 21, 2021 beginning at 10:00 A.M. ET. AVANGRID's Executive team will present an overview of the financial results followed by a question and answer session.

Interested parties, including analysts, investors and the media, may listen to a live audio-only webcast by accessing a link located in the Investors' section of AVANGRID's website at www.avangrid.com/wps/portal/avangrid/Investors.

About AVANGRID:AVANGRID, Inc. (AGR) - Get Report aspires to be the leading sustainable energy company in the United States. Headquartered in Orange, CT with approximately $38 billion in assets and operations in 24 U.S. states, AVANGRID has two primary lines of business: Avangrid Networks and Avangrid Renewables. Avangrid Networks owns eight electric and natural gas utilities, serving more than 3.3 million customers in New York and New England. Avangrid Renewables owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy generation facilities across the United States. AVANGRID employs approximately 7,000 people and has been recognized by Forbes and Just Capital as one of the 2021 JUST 100 companies - a list of America's best corporate citizens - and was ranked number one within the utility sector for its commitment to the environment and the communities it serves. The company supports the U.N.'s Sustainable Development Goals and was named among the World's Most Ethical Companies in 2021 for the third consecutive year by the Ethisphere Institute. For more information, visit www.avangrid.com.

