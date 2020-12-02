AVANGRID And EV Connect Partner On Advanced Electric Vehicle Data Services

ORANGE, Conn., Dec. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AVANGRID, Inc. (AGR) - Get Report, a leading sustainable energy company, and EV Connect, a company that helps its clients manage and deliver networks of electric vehicle (EV) chargers, announced that they have entered into an agreement that will provide AVANGRID with advanced data analytics that will help the company direct investments and inform EV programming.

Access to EV Connect data services will help AVANGRID accurately forecast EV electricity needs, assess and analyze future impacts on the grid and inform infrastructure planning to support a robust EV charging ecosystem that anticipates EV growth on the road. AVANGRID will also use the EV Connect data to develop models to serve the future daily charging needs for commercial, industrial and home charging segments, while also planning for electrification of its own fleet.

"To maintain our edge as a leading sustainable energy company, we must meet the demands for a decarbonized economy through strategic investments focused on the customer," said AVANGRID Senior Director of Smart Grids Innovation and Planning Rita King. "This partnership with EV Connect not only supports our innovative sustainability goals, but it also puts us on the right path for EV infrastructure planning at a large scale using real-time data."

As a leading software-as-a-service company whose platform allows site owners and utilities to quickly deploy, manage and grow customized EV charging networks, EV Connect will provide AVANGRID the opportunity to evaluate a comprehensive platform for managing large-scale, networked EV charging.

"The real-world insights and aggregate view of data EV Connect is providing AVANGRID can be used to visualize customer segments usage and make informed decisions about deployment and future planning for grid impacts," said Ram Ambatipudi, vice president of Business Development at EV Connect. "We look forward to helping AVANGRID expand their EV charging programs with precision and plan for power demand expansion as EV charging scales up in their service areas."

About AVANGRID: AVANGRID, Inc. (AGR) - Get Report is a leading, sustainable energy company with approximately $36 billion in assets and operations in 24 U.S. states. With headquarters in Orange, Connecticut, AVANGRID has two primary lines of business: Avangrid Networks and Avangrid Renewables. Avangrid Networks owns eight electric and natural gas utilities, serving more than 3.3 million customers in New York and New England. Avangrid Renewables owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy generation facilities across the United States. AVANGRID employs approximately 6,600 people. AVANGRID supports the U.N.'s Sustainable Development Goals and was named among the World's Most Ethical Companies in 2019 and 2020 by the Ethisphere Institute. For more information, visit www.avangrid.com.

About EV Connect: EV Connect is on a mission to build a better planet by enabling electricity as a transportation fuel. Through its innovative and open charging platform, EV Connect simplifies the set-up, management, and optimization of charging stations with premium customer service, from installation to driver support. EV Connect guides companies of all sizes in managing networks of chargers and delivering a seamless EV charging experience that empowers drivers.

Established in 2009, EV Connect customers include Avista Utilities, Love's Travel Stops, Verizon, Marriott, Hilton, Western Digital, Electrify America, ADP, New York Power Authority, and numerous municipalities. For information about how EV Connect can support utilities and EV charging initiatives in their respective service areas, please visit https://www.evconnect.com/utility.

