AvalonBay Communities, Inc. Declares Third Quarter 2021 Dividends

AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (AVB) - Get AvalonBay Communities, Inc. Report announced today that its Board of Directors declared a cash dividend on the Company's Common Stock (par value $0.01 per share) for the third quarter of 2021. The Common Stock dividend is $1.59 per share and is payable October 15, 2021 to all Common Stockholders of Record as of October 4, 2021.

About AvalonBay Communities, Inc.

As of June 30, 2021, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 288 apartment communities containing 85,749 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 16 communities were under development and two communities were under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, Southeast Florida, Denver, Colorado, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California. More information may be found on the Company's website at http://www.avalonbay.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210924005346/en/