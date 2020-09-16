AvalonBay Communities, Inc. Declares Third Quarter 2020 Dividends

AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (AVB) - Get Report announced today that its Board of Directors declared a cash dividend on the Company's Common Stock (par value $0.01 per share) for the third quarter of 2020. The Common Stock dividend is $1.59 per share and is payable October 15, 2020 to all Common Stockholders of Record as of September 30, 2020.

About AvalonBay Communities, Inc.

