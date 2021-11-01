Avalara To Present At Upcoming Investor Conferences

Avalara, Inc. (NYSE: AVLR), a leading provider of tax compliance automation for businesses of all sizes, today announced the following upcoming virtual investor conference presentations.

Avalara, Inc. (AVLR) - Get Avalara Inc Report, a leading provider of tax compliance automation for businesses of all sizes, today announced the following upcoming virtual investor conference presentations.

Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer Scott McFarlane will present at:

Berenberg U.S. CEO Conference on Wednesday, November 10, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. ET (10:00 a.m. PT).

Chief Financial Officer Ross Tennenbaum will present at:

Stephens Annual Investment Conference on Monday, November 29, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. CT (11:00 a.m. PT).

Live webcasts of the presentations will be available on the Avalara investor relations website at investor.avalara.com. Archived replays will be made available for a limited time at the same location following the presentations.

About Avalara, Inc.

Avalara helps businesses of all sizes get tax compliance right. In partnership with leading ERP, accounting, ecommerce, and other financial management system providers, Avalara delivers cloud-based compliance solutions for various transaction taxes, including sales and use, VAT, GST, excise, communications, lodging, and other indirect tax types. Headquartered in Seattle, Avalara has offices across the U.S. and around the world in Brazil, Europe, and India. More information at www.avalara.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211101005856/en/