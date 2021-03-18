Avadel Pharmaceuticals To Participate In A Fireside Chat At Stifel's Third Annual CNS Day On March 31st

DUBLIN, Ireland, March 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (Nasdaq: AVDL), a company focused on developing FT218, an investigational, once-nightly formulation of sodium oxybate for treating excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy, announced today that members of the Avadel management team will participate in a fireside chat at Stifel's Third Annual CNS Day, which is being held on March 31 st.

Avadel's fireside chat is scheduled for 3 p.m. ET on Wednesday, March 31 st. A live webcast of this event, as well as an archived recording, will be available at ( click here), as well as on Avadel's website, www.avadel.com, for 90 days from being made available.

Contacts:

Tom McHugh Chief Financial Officer Phone: (636) 449-1843 Email: tmchugh@avadel.com Tim McCarthy LifeSci Advisors, LLC Phone: (212) 915-2564 Email: tim@lifesciadvisors.com