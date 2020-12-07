AVACEN Medical Announces Results From Type 2 Diabetes Clinical Study

CARLSBAD, Calif., Dec. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AVACEN Medical (AVACEN) announced the completion and results from the second part of its sponsored 50 person study of glucose tolerance in Type 2 diabetics. The study revealed a 62 mg/dl reduction in postprandial blood glucose (PBG) after 30 minutes of AVACEN heat and vacuum device use when compared to a sham AVACEN device and a heat only AVACEN device.

The double-blind randomized controlled pilot study with crossover design focused on PBG reduction consequential to use of the AVACEN 100 dry heat therapy medical device. The IRB approved study was conducted in the Clinical Nutrition and Physiological Sciences Laboratory in conjunction with The School of Exercise and Nutritional Sciences at San Diego State University. Michael J. Buono, Ph.D., Professor School of Exercise and Nutritional Sciences and the Department of Biology acted as Principal Investigator.

The AVACEN device is believed to have the ability to overcome disease-induced microvascular impairment by mechanically recruiting the microvasculature allowing for glucose disposal. PBG is an independent predictor of all-cause mortality, cardiovascular disease and cardiac events.

Recent 3rd party research has revealed that diabetes is associated with greater pulmonary inflammation and that successful blood glucose management is effective in fighting serious cases of COVID-19.

Type 2 diabetes currently constitutes a global crisis. It stands as a leading cause of both death and disability in countries of all income levels, directly costing nearly a trillion dollars to the world.

According to Thomas G. Muehlbauer, AVACEN Medical CEO; " One of the most exciting aspects is that the study suggests that the AVACEN device offers a convenient method for lowering PBG which can increase daily adherence. Due to ease of use, we can see many Type 2 diabetics being able to conscientiously follow a twice daily 30-minute AVACEN regimen . Previous 3 rd party studies on exercise and PBG indicate that a 62 mg/dl PBG reduction would require approximately one hour of moderate exercise. Even though exercise is effective in lowering PBG, discipline to do so is often poor. Globally, one in three women and one in four men do not meet the physical activity guidelines."

About SDSU and the School of Exercise and Nutritional Sciences

Founded in 1897, San Diego State University is a public institution of higher education located in southern California. SDSU is the oldest and largest university in San Diego and the third largest in the state.

The School of Exercise and Nutritional Sciences (ENS) at SDSU has evolved from its beginnings in 1914 as a physical education department to one that now offers undergraduate degrees in kinesiology, foods and nutrition, and athletic training; master's degrees in exercise physiology, kinesiology, and nutrition; and a doctor of physical therapy.

About AVACEN Medical

AVACEN Medical is dedicated to the innovation and design of safe, easy to use, noninvasive drug-free alternatives for the management of pain associated with numerous chronic and acute conditions including the temporary relief of minor muscle and joint pain and stiffness associated with arthritis and potentially other conditions that can cause joint pain, such as CRPS, Reynaud's, and Lyme Disease. Founded in 2009, AVACEN Medical is headquartered in Carlsbad, CA. Contact: Thomas Muehlbauer at (888) 428-2236 x 701 or 260756@email4pr.com

