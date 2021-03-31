Avēsis, A Guardian Company, Provides $250,000 Grant To Dental Lifeline Network To Increase Access To Dental Care

NEW YORK, March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Avēsis, a Guardian Company, today announced a $250,000 grant to Dental Lifeline Network (DLN). The grant renews Avēsis' ongoing commitment to help expand dental care access across the country for individuals who are elderly, medically fragile or living with disabilities through DLN's flagship program Donated Dental Services (DDS). Often, these individuals suffer from seriously neglected diseases and are unable to access dental care due to the cost or lack of dental coverage.

Since partnering with DLN in 2018, Avēsis, in partnership with its parent company Guardian Life, has contributed $1.2 million which equals $15 million in donated services over the last three years 1. Efforts to increase dental care access among those in desperate need focused on national outreach as well as targeted statewide programs in Connecticut, Illinois, Maryland, Pennsylvania, Virginia and Washington.

"When we embarked on this journey with Dental Lifeline Network, we shared the common goal of reaching individuals who are underserved, uninsured and in desperate need of dental care," said Chris Swanker, CEO, Avēsis, a Guardian Company. "In the last three years and together with DLN, we've made considerable progress in helping increase oral health equity across the U.S. and remain committed to addressing the health barriers that exist for many people as it pertains to quality oral care."

The latest grant will further help DLN extend volunteer dentist recruitment to help efforts via targeted statewide programs in Arizona, Arkansas, Illinois, Kentucky, New York, Utah and West Virginia. The programs include recruiting dental students to volunteer and supporting the Will You See One Vet campaign, a recruitment initiative aimed to engage volunteer dentists to help veterans with special needs. Most veterans do not qualify for dental benefits through the Department of Veterans Affairs 2.

Take for example veterans like Donna who served in the Army and suffered from a number of health issues that affected both her physical and dental health. Luckily, she was referred to the Will You See One Vet program and received the comprehensive care, including 13 teeth extractions and full dentures to restore her smile and confidence again.

"During this time when getting dental treatment is especially difficult for people with special needs, we are so grateful for Avēsis' wonderful support," said Fred Leviton, CEO, Dental Lifeline Network. "To date, their support has resulted in $15 million in donated dental care to help people that would not otherwise receive."

Through DDS, DLN provides complimentary, comprehensive dental care through a national network of nearly 15,000 volunteer dentists and 3,400 volunteer laboratories. Since its inception in 1985, the DDS program has surpassed $493 million in donated dental therapies, transforming the lives of 165,600 people.

To learn more about DLN or to donate, visit www.DentalLifeline.org. If you are a dentist and interested in volunteering to see a Vet, please visit WillYouSeeOneVet.org.

About Dental Lifeline NetworkDental Lifeline Network (DLN) is a national charitable organization and strategic partner of the American Dental Association. DLN's mission is to improve the oral health of people with disabilities or who are elderly or medically fragile and have no other way to get help. DLN accomplishes its mission by developing and coordinating collaborative relationships that help provide essential resources for direct-service programs, especially charitable care.

1 According to DLN, for every $1 spent, this equals to approximately $9 in donated dental services in 2021, and $10 for every $1 donated in 2019 and 2020. 2 The National Veterans Foundation "Veterans Dental Care", 2020

