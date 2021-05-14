Auxly Virtually Closes The Market

TORONTO, May 14, 2021 /CNW/ - Hugo Alves, Chief Executive Officer, Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. ("Auxly" or the "Company") (TSX: XLY), and his team joined Karoline Hunter, Head, Company Services, TMX Group, to celebrate the Company's graduation from TSX Venture Exchange to Toronto Stock Exchange and close the market.

Auxly is a vertically integrated cannabis company dedicated to bringing branded cannabis products to market that consumers love and trust. Auxly's team of professionals and cannabis enthusiasts are united by a shared commitment to quality and consumers. Auxly builds powerful value propositions, with brands that connect and products that deliver on a consumer promise of quality, safety and efficacy. Learn more at www.auxly.com .

SOURCE Toronto Stock Exchange