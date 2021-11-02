Auxly Strengthens Board Of Directors With Appointment Of Murray McGowan

TORONTO, Nov. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. (TSX - XLY) (" Auxly" or the " Company"), a leading consumer packaged goods company in the cannabis products market, is pleased to announce that, in connection with its strategic partnership with Imperial Brands PLC (" Imperial"), the Company has appointed Murray McGowan, Chief Strategy and Development Officer for Imperial, to its Board of Directors, effective November 1, 2021.

Mr. McGowan will join the Auxly Board of Directors as Imperial's director designee, replacing previous Imperial nominee Conrad Tate. Mr. Tate has left Imperial but, at the request of the Company, has agreed to remain on Auxly's Board as an independent director and will also continue to serve on Auxly's Audit Committee and Compensation Committee. Mr. McGowan has also been appointed to the Company's Audit Committee. Following the appointment of Mr. McGowan, the Board will comprise of six directors.

"We are excited to welcome Murray to our board during an important stage in Auxly's growth," said Genevieve Young, Chair of Auxly's Board of Directors. "Murray's extensive strategy and development experience will be invaluable to the Company as it continues to grow into one of the leading licensed producers in the country. We are also thrilled that Conrad has decided to remain on Auxly's Board after his departure from Imperial as it provides an important piece of continuity. His experience and expertise has been incredibly valuable over the course of the last two years and we are delighted to be able to retain the benefit of his counsel, insight and support on our Board of Directors."

Mr. McGowan has a strong background in strategy, having worked in various strategic and operational leadership roles for a number of high-profile businesses including Costa Coffee, Yum! Brands, Cadbury and The Restaurant Group. He has also worked with a range of leading global consumer goods companies and retail businesses during his time at McKinsey and Company.

"Auxly is quickly becoming a leader in the Canadian cannabis market, and I am delighted to be joining its Board of Directors at such an exciting time," said Murray McGowan. "I look forward to contributing to Auxly's future growth and success."

