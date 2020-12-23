Auxly's Subsidiary KGK Science Receives Institutional Cannabis Research Licence From Health Canada

TORONTO, Dec. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. (TSX.V - XLY) (" Auxly" or the " Company"), a consumer packaged goods company in the cannabis products market, is thrilled to announce that its wholly owned subsidiary, KGK Science Inc. (" KGK") has received its Institutional Cannabis Research Licence from Health Canada pursuant to the Cannabis Act. In addition to the two project-specific cannabis research licences, and the licence to conduct sensory trials currently held by KGK, this Institutional licence provides the contract research organization with approval to conduct multiple cannabis research projects, removing the need to obtain individual research licences for each project, thereby increasing its flexibility and expediting processes at its clinical research facility located in London, Ontario.

As one of the first entities in Canada to receive this expanded licence, KGK will be able to provide its clients increased access to an expansive portfolio of clinical trials in support of the development of safe and effective cannabis products.

"As the cannabis industry continues to evolve and we sit on the cusp of some major regulatory changes, this institutional research licence allows us to increase the pace by which we can support the industry in ensuring the safety and efficacy of cannabis products to Canadian consumers," says KGK President and CEO Najla Guthrie. "With KGK's in-depth expertise in the nutraceutical industry, our team of highly-trained scientific researchers, and access to state-of-the-art technologies, KGK continues to be positioned to lead the cannabis industry in research as it moves into its next stage of growth."

About Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. (TSX.V: XLY) Auxly is an international cannabis company dedicated to bringing innovative, effective, and high-quality cannabis products to the medical, wellness and adult-use markets. Auxly's experienced team of industry first-movers and enterprising visionaries have secured a diversified supply of raw cannabis, strong clinical, scientific and operating capabilities and leading research and development infrastructure in order to create trusted products and brands in an expanding global market.

About KGK Science Inc.KGK Science, a wholly owned subsidiary of Auxly, is a premium contract research organization (CRO) offering high-quality clinical research trials and expert regulatory support for the nutraceutical, cannabis and hemp industries. For over 22 years, KGK has successfully helped hundreds of companies with custom designed clinical trials and claim substantiation strategies that move products efficiently into global markets. Equipped with state-of-the-art technologies, novel research techniques, and a seasoned team of industry experts, KGK Science remains at the forefront of its industry, consolidating scientific, clinical, commercial, and regulatory expertise with innovation and agility to serve the expanding needs of global business and consumers. Visit us at www.kgkscience.com

