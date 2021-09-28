Auxilia's Steve Palek Named A Top 10 CEO Making A Difference In 2021

CENTENNIAL, Colo., Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CIO Views recently featured the CEO and Founder of Auxilia, Steve Palek, in their latest edition of the magazine.

As one of the top 10 CEOs making a difference in 2021, Palek helps nonprofits further their missions and drastically increase donors and donations with innovative technology. Helping nonprofits and giving back to the community is his true calling, with CIO Views noting "a CEO with a humanitarian spirit is truly a rare find, and Steve Palek is just that! "

In the article , Palek delves into his background in sales and what led him to follow his calling, combining his technology and sales experience to help nonprofits thrive. He also describes how the Auxilia executive team has come together and combined their experiences to make the company and one-of-a-kind software that is light years ahead of the competition.

"The executive team has been instrumental in the product creation of Auxilia, as well as educating our clients and prospects on the necessity of utilizing a donation management tool for organizational growth," said Palek. "We put the generational ideas together with the depth and breadth of experience of our team and created a platform that is exceptionally more simplistic, modern and intuitive."

Auxilia , which is Latin for "helping hand," is an organization that is committed to making a greater social impact through intuitive donor management software. Auxilia's Donation Management System is a comprehensive donor software that modernizes the giving experience, simplifies outreach and provides greater organizational transparency.

Auxilia's modern solution enables nonprofits to shift their attention back to where it matters most: their mission. With a team of service-minded philanthropists, Auxilia bridges the gap between nonprofits and donors, thus helping them help the world.

