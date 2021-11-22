AutoZone To Release First Quarter Earnings December 7, 2021

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Nov. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AutoZone, Inc. (AZO) - Get AutoZone, Inc. Report, the nation's leading auto parts retailer and a leading distributor of automotive replacement parts and accessories, will release results for its first quarter ended Saturday, November 20, 2021, before market open on Tuesday, December 7, 2021. Additionally, the Company will host a one-hour conference call on Tuesday, December 7, 2021, beginning at 10:00 a.m. (EST), to discuss the results of the quarter.

This call is being web cast and can be accessed, along with supporting slides, at AutoZone's website at www.autozone.com and clicking on Investor Relations. Investors may also listen to the call by dialing (888) 506-0062, participant passcode AutoZone. In addition, a telephone replay will be available by dialing (877) 481-4010, replay passcode 43768 through December 21, 2021.

About AutoZone: As of August 28, 2021, the Company had 6,051 stores in the U.S., 664 stores in Mexico and 52 stores in Brazil for a total store count of 6,767. AutoZone is the leading retailer and a leading distributor of automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States. Each AutoZone store carries an extensive product line for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Many stores also have a commercial sales program that provides commercial credit and prompt delivery of parts and other products to local, regional and national repair garages, dealers, service stations, and public sector accounts. AutoZone also sells the ALLDATA brand diagnostic and repair software through www.alldata.com . Additionally, AutoZone sells automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products through www.autozone.com and our commercial customers can make purchases through www.autozonepro.com . AutoZone does not derive revenue from automotive repair or installation.

Contact Information:

Media: David McKinney, 901-495-7951, david.mckinney@autozone.com

Financial: Brian Campbell, 901-495-7005, brian.campbell@autozone.com