AutoZone To Hold Stockholders' Meeting December 15, 2021

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Dec. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AutoZone, Inc. (AZO) - Get AutoZone, Inc. Report, announced the Annual Meeting of Stockholders of AutoZone, Inc. will be held on Wednesday, December 15, 2021, 8.00 am Central Standard Time.

In light of health and safety concerns regarding the continuing COVID-19 pandemic, the Annual Meeting will be held online via live webcast at https://meetnow.global/M4Y7U25. Stockholders that wish to submit questions or vote their shares will need to enter their assigned control number on the website. Additional instructions as to how stockholders can vote at and attend the Annual Meeting are provided in the AutoZone, Inc. Proxy Statement.

AutoZone has designed the format of the Annual Meeting to ensure that stockholders are afforded the same rights and opportunities to participate as they would at an in-person meeting. Guests may join the virtual 2021 Annual Meeting in listen-only mode.

About AutoZone:

As of November 20, 2021, the Company had 6,066, stores in the U.S., 666 stores in Mexico, and 53 stores in Brazil for a total store count of 6,785.

AutoZone is the leading retailer and a leading distributor of automotive replacement parts and accessories in the Americas. Each AutoZone store carries an extensive product line for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Many stores also have a commercial sales program that provides commercial credit and prompt delivery of parts and other products to local, regional and national repair garages, dealers, service stations and public sector accounts. We also have commercial programs in all stores in Mexico and Brazil. AutoZone also sells the ALLDATA brand diagnostic and repair software through www.alldata.com and www.alldatadiy.com. Additionally, we sell automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories and non-automotive products through www.autozone.com and our commercial customers can make purchases through www.autozonepro.com. We also provide product information on our Duralast branded products through www.duralastparts.com. AutoZone does not derive revenue from automotive repair or installation.

