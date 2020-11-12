AutoWeb Enhances Efficiencies And Ability To Match Car Shoppers With Its Product Offerings Using MotiveMetrics' Unique Linguistics Technology

TAMPA, Fla., Nov. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AutoWeb, Inc. (Nasdaq: AUTO), a robust digital marketing platform providing digital advertising solutions for automotive dealers and OEMs, has made significant advancements in its ability to match consumer search queries with its portfolio of marketing solutions while creating operational efficiencies that maximize the company's investment in paid search marketing. The enhanced capabilities and performance metrics, enabled by AutoWeb's collaboration with Palo Alto, Calif.-based Motive Metrics, support the company's transformational efforts by contemporizing and modernizing a foundational element of its business.

AutoWeb recently deployed MotiveMetrics' +AI software for search engine marketing (SEM), which is powered by an artificial intelligence enabled linguistics engine. The technology, which targets the most relevant experience for a consumer's search query intent, dynamically creates and manages millions of marketing communications at scale. Using deep learning, natural language generation and processing, and machine learning to match keywords to consumer intent unlocks opportunities that drive increased consumer engagement and improved economics.

"We are relentlessly focused on improving the performance of our digital marketing investments and as part of our evolution we must think about traffic acquisition in a completely different way to drive efficiency and a better financial outcome for the business," said Dan Ingle, COO of AutoWeb. "Working with MotiveMetrics has enabled us to execute that seamlessly while allowing us to deliver significant operational improvements with its entrepreneurial approach, unique products and cutting-edge use of technology."

Using software to optimize AutoWeb's ad environments at scale has not only improved the performance of AutoWeb's bottom line; it has enhanced the responsiveness of its Google and Bing ads accounts to changes like seasonality (elections, holidays, pandemics, etc.), as well as changes in trends or publisher algorithms. This has improved overall performance and importantly, it has smoothed out those results and made AutoWeb's digital business more consistent and predictable.

MotiveMetrics partners closely with AutoWeb to tackle some of the more complex challenges of operating within the major search engine platforms with a focus on optimizing AutoWeb's marketing spend and maximizing its team's productivity. Through the use of MotiveMetrics' products, AutoWeb has been able to quickly identify and deploy the most successful campaigns and strategies without the historical delays associated with more manual processes. The increased speed of these learning cycles allows AutoWeb to continuously improve the accuracy of matching consumer searches with its digital marketing efforts. This relevance drives higher quality scores which generates economic benefit in the form of more targeted and efficient traffic acquisition spend.

"Scale and complexity are our sweet spot, which has made AutoWeb an ideal partner," said Jon Piron, VP of Sales at MotiveMetrics. "The results we are seeing exceeded both AutoWeb's and our expectations, and our teams' collaborative relationship enabled us to realize even higher overall ratings and efficiencies. With the industry constantly shifting, it's essential digital marketing companies think creatively in their approach to traffic acquisition, and we are pleased our solutions are successfully supporting AutoWeb's performance and operational goals."

About AutoWeb, Inc.AutoWeb, Inc. provides high-quality consumer leads, clicks and associated marketing services to automotive dealers and manufacturers throughout the United States. The company also provides consumers with robust and original online automotive content to help them make informed car-buying decisions. The company pioneered the automotive Internet in 1995 and has since helped tens of millions of automotive consumers research vehicles; connected thousands of dealers nationwide with motivated car buyers; and has helped every major automaker market its brand online.

Investors and other interested parties can receive AutoWeb news alerts by accessing the online registration form at investor.autoweb.com/ alerts.cfm.

Forward-Looking Statements DisclaimerThe statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements under the federal securities laws. Words such as "anticipates," "could," "may," "estimates," "expects," "projects," "intends," "pending," "plans," "believes," "will" and words of similar substance, or the negative of those words, used in connection with any discussion of future operations or financial performance identify forward-looking statements. In particular, statements regarding expectations and opportunities, new product expectations and capabilities, projections, statements regarding future events, and our outlook regarding our performance and growth are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve assumptions and risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements. AutoWeb undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Among the important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, the forward-looking statements are changes in general economic conditions; the financial condition of automobile manufacturers and dealers; disruptions in automobile production; changes in fuel prices; the economic impact of terrorist attacks, political revolutions or military actions; failure of AutoWeb's internet security measures; dealer attrition; pressure on dealer fees; increased or unexpected competition; the failure of new products and services to meet expectations; failure to retain key employees or attract and integrate new employees; actual costs and expenses exceeding charges taken by AutoWeb; changes in laws and regulations; costs of legal matters, including, defending lawsuits and undertaking investigations and related matters; and other matters disclosed in AutoWeb's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Investors are strongly encouraged to review the company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission for a discussion of risks and uncertainties that could affect the business, operating results or financial condition of AutoWeb and the market price of the AutoWeb's stock.

Media Contact:Beth P. QuezadaCommunications & Culture ManagerAutoWeb, Inc.949.862.1391 beth.quezada@autoweb.com