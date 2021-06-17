AutoVitals And 360 Payments Team Up To Improve The Overall Customer Experience

The new partnership simplifies and unifies the process from digital inspection to checkout for automotive repair shops

SAN DIEGO, June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AutoVitals, the only complete digital Shop Success Solution for independent auto repair shops, today announced a partnership with 360 Payments, a San Jose-area credit card payment processing company with a national client roster. Together, AutoVitals and 360 Payments equip independent auto repair shops with the highest level of point-of-sale integration and Text-to-Pay functionality, giving their customers a fast and easy option to pay for their visit and repair services.

Auto repair shops have been gradually adopting digital tools to meet changes in consumer behavior and improve the overall customer experience. With the pandemic, an accelerated shift to contactless communication and checkout has now become the expectation of customers, especially with services like Digital Vehicle Inspections (DVI).

Integrating the power of 360 Payments with AutoVitals' Shop Success Solution closes the loop to provide a fully contactless customer experience - from drop-off, to inspection recommendation approval, to pick-up - and now to payment, without ever having to step foot in the shop.

"Enabling a more efficient, contactless, and digital experience with options like Text-to-Pay expands a shop's customer base and can lead to higher retention, greater productivity, and, ultimately, higher revenue," said Jon Belmonte, CEO of AutoVitals. "Our partnership with 360 Payments is another step toward ensuring shop success and driving sustainable, profitable growth for our clients."

"Remote payments are more important than ever, and customers are increasingly demanding a contactless way to pay that fits into their busy schedules, said Steve Ciabattoni, CEO of 360 Payments. "Joining forces with AutoVitals enables us to further our mission to help shop owners increase their efficiency and profitability in the digital age."

In addition to providing seamless integration with point-of-sale systems already in use, the AutoVitals and 360 Payments partnership also:

ensures fast and easy payment collection,

eliminates the need to cross-reference between systems,

processes the payment securely, and

reduces human effort and the likelihood of mistakes.

About 360 Payments

360 Payments is one of the fastest-growing payment processors in America. Based in the Bay Area with clients throughout the United States, the company is committed to providing the best technology for its automotive merchant partners and clients through a consultative approach. The company offers easy reporting, text-to-pay, invoicing tools, and integration with point-of-sale and shop management systems. A recipient of numerous business accolades, 360 Payments has been ranked five times on the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing businesses in America. Learn more at 360Payments.com or on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

About AutoVitals

AutoVitals is driving profitable growth for the independent auto repair shop owner. Many auto shop management software providers provide digital vehicle inspections (DVI), but AutoVitals is the only complete digital Shop Success Solution with robust workflow management, CRM, and website and digital marketing add-ons that are proven to increase your average repair order (ARO), enhance the utilization of your staff and bays, and ultimately drive higher profitability for your shop. For more information, visit www.autovitals.com.

