Autotrader, Brad Keselowski's Checkered Flag Foundation Honor American Military Heroes At Upcoming NASCAR Race

ATLANTA, March 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Autotrader continues its ongoing partnership with NASCAR champion Brad Keselowski's Checkered Flag Foundation with a special paint scheme to honor America's military heroes for the NASCAR Cup Series race at Atlanta Motor Speedway on March 21, 2021. The Checkered Flag Foundation's Tribute 2 Veterans program honors cherished American servicemembers by featuring their names on Keselowski's No. 2 Autotrader Ford Mustang for Team Penske. This marks the third year Autotrader has presented the Tribute 2 Veterans program, Which also raises money to honor and assist veterans, active military, and their families.

During the latest Tribute 2 Veterans campaign from November 2020 to January 2021, friends and family of former service and active military members submitted names to be featured on the No. 2 Autotrader Ford Mustang. Building upon past success of the Tribute 2 Veterans, this year's program gives loved ones the opportunity to recognize military family members in addition to active military and veterans, acknowledging the ongoing commitment to the wellbeing of servicemembers and those who play a role in their daily lives.

Cox Automotive, parent company of Autotrader, encouraged employees from all Cox Enterprises, Inc. companies to submit names for the Tribute 2 Veterans. This year's paint scheme will feature 80 names submitted by Cox employees, alongside more than 200 names in total. The proceeds from each submission benefit the Checkered Flag Foundation. On top of the entry submission contributions, Autotrader is donating an additional $10,000 to the Checkered Flag Foundation to support the important work it does to help those who have sacrificed greatly for their country.

"Autotrader has a strong history of partnering with organizations that make a difference - including non-profits like the Checkered Flag Foundation - and honoring our American heroes through the Tribute 2 Veterans program is something we look forward to each year," said Greta Crowley, vice president of marketing for Autotrader. "There are thousands of veterans who work for Cox companies nationwide, not to mention the friends and family members who support them, and we care deeply about giving back to the veteran community."

This year marks Autotrader's eighth season partnering with Team Penske to serve as primary sponsor of drivers Keselowski and Joey Logano, and associate sponsor on both cars for the full NASCAR Cup Series season.

To learn more about Brad Keselowski's Checkered Flag Foundation, please visit http://www.checkeredflagfoundation.org/, Instagram at @CheckeredFlagFoundation, Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/checkeredflagfoundation/ or follow on Twitter at https://twitter.com/BKCFF.

For more information and news from Autotrader, visit press.autotrader.com, follow us on Twitter at https://twitter.com/Autotrader_com (or @Autotrader_com), Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/autotrader_com/ (or @autotrader_com), like our page on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/autotrader/, and LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/autotrader-com.

About AutotraderAutotrader is the most recognized third-party car listings brand, with the most engaged audience of in-market car shoppers. As the foremost authority on automotive consumer insights and expert in online and mobile marketing, Autotrader makes the car shopping experience easy and fun for today's empowered car shopper looking to find or sell the perfect new, used or Certified Pre-Owned car. Using technology, shopper insights and local market guidance, Autotrader's comprehensive marketing and retailing solutions allow consumers to build their deal online, and guide dealers to personalized digital marketing strategies that grow brand, drive traffic and connect the online and in-store shopping experience. Autotrader is a Cox Automotive™ brand. Cox Automotive is a subsidiary of Cox Enterprises. For more information, please visit http://press.autotrader.com.

About Cox AutomotiveCox Automotive Inc. makes buying, selling, owning and using vehicles easier for everyone. The global company's more than 27,000 team members and family of brands, including Autotrader®, Clutch Technologies, Dealer.com®, Dealertrack®, Kelley Blue Book®, Manheim®, NextGear Capital®, VinSolutions®, vAuto® and Xtime®, are passionate about helping millions of car shoppers, 40,000 auto dealer clients across five continents and many others throughout the automotive industry thrive for generations to come. Cox Automotive is a subsidiary of Cox Enterprises Inc., a privately-owned, Atlanta-based company with annual revenues of nearly $20 billion. www.coxautoinc.com

