AutoSource Motors Announces Company Name Change To AutoSavvy

WOODS CROSS, Utah, April 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AutoSource Motors, an automotive industry leader in retailing branded title vehicles, has announced today that the company will begin operating under a new name and will be known as AutoSavvy, effective immediately. This rebranding strategy reflects both the evolution of the company as well as its vision for the future. Along with this change, a slightly redesigned company logo has been revealed and a new website URL is effective immediately, which is AutoSavvy.com. The company's ownership and staff have not changed.

CEO, Brett Parham stated "As part of our continued expansion from state to state, our leadership team and I decided it was time to rebrand our company to unify all of our dealerships under a single brand. We are very excited about our new company name, AutoSavvy, as it will help consumers more easily recognize the most trusted source of branded title vehicles in the world."

For more information about the name change or to learn more about AutoSavvy, please visit: www.autosavvy.com.

About AutoSavvy Management Company, LLC Since 2005, AutoSavvy has been providing unparalleled value to car buyers by selling branded title vehicles, often referred to as salvaged or rebuilt titles. Starting with a single location, AutoSavvy has grown to 11 locations in 7 different states (AZ, CO, ID, NE, NV, TX, & UT) and with over 50,000 customers has become the largest dealer of branded title vehicles in America. Through our intensive multi-point inspection and restoration process we have become the most trusted name in branded title vehicle sales. Trust and consistency are what have led AutoSavvy to being named to the Inc. 5000 list, the Utah Business Fast 50, and the MountainWest Capital Network's Utah 100.

Please contact marketing@autosavvy.com for more information about AutoSavvy.

Related Files AutoSavvy-Value-Prop-Slide (1).png AutoSavvy-Icon-Red.png

Related Images autosavvy.png AutoSavvy AutoSavvy Management Company, LLC logo

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/autosource-motors-announces-company-name-change-to-autosavvy-301262432.html

SOURCE AutoSavvy Management Company, LLC