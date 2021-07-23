Autonomous Vehicle Development Platform Market Growth In Auto Parts & Equipment Industry | Emerging Trends, Company Risk, And Key Executives | Technavio
NEW YORK, July 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The autonomous vehicle development platform market is set to grow by USD 41.54 billion, decelerating at a CAGR of about 30% during 2021-2025. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will decelerate during the forecast period. BMW Group, Daimler AG, Ford Motor Co., General Motors Co., Honda Motor Co. Ltd., Hyundai Motor Co., Renault SA, Tesla Inc., Toyota Motor Corp., and Volkswagen AG are some of the major market participants. Improved smartphone ecosystem and the availability of intelligent transportation system (ITS) corridors and smart road infrastructure will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Autonomous Vehicle Development Platform Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
Autonomous Vehicle Development Platform Market is segmented as below:
- Technology
- Mixed AVDP
- Image-based AVDP
- Sensor Fusion-based AVDP
- Geography
- North America
- Europe
- APAC
- South America
- MEA
To help businesses improve their market position, the autonomous vehicle development platform market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include BMW Group, Daimler AG, Ford Motor Co., General Motors Co., Honda Motor Co. Ltd., Hyundai Motor Co., Renault SA, Tesla Inc., Toyota Motor Corp., and Volkswagen AG.
The report also covers the following areas :
- Autonomous Vehicle Development Platform Market size
- Autonomous Vehicle Development Platform Market trends
- Autonomous Vehicle Development Platform Market industry analysis
The autonomous vehicle development platform market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will decelerate. The support for autonomous vehicles from the auto insurance sector will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the Cybersecurity breach issues will hamper the market growth.
Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the autonomous vehicle development platform market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Autonomous Vehicle Development Platform Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist autonomous vehicle development platform market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the autonomous vehicle development platform market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the autonomous vehicle development platform market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of autonomous vehicle development platform market vendors
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Technology
- Market segments
- Comparison by Technology
- Mixed AVDP - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Image-based AVDP - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Sensor fusion-based AVDP - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Technology
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- BMW Group
- Daimler AG
- Ford Motor Co.
- General Motors Co.
- Honda Motor Co. Ltd.
- Hyundai Motor Co.
- Renault SA
- Tesla Inc.
- Toyota Motor Corp.
- Volkswagen AG
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
