AutoNation Supports Teachers Coast To Coast With Free Vehicle Sanitization

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Aug. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AutoNation, Inc. (AN) - Get Report,AutoNation, America's largest and most recognized automotive retailer, today announced that it will offer teachers coast to coast, free vehicle sanitization, every Tuesday beginning August 25, 2020 through September 29, 2020.

Teachers are encouraged to stop by any AutoNation store on Tuesdays for a free Clorox T360 sanitization treatment for their vehicle. The process is easy. Teachers show their current teaching badge, or ID, sit back and relax. In less than 30 minutes they will drive off in their vehicles that have been sanitized with an EPA-approved disinfectant registered for use against Covid-19.

"AutoNation is committed to keeping America driving safe. So, while teachers are educating our children, AutoNation will do its parts to keep them driving safe. We thank all of our teachers for their commitment to learning and education," said Marc Cannon, AutoNation's Executive Vice President and Chief Customer Experience Officer.

Disclaimer*All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when the disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply that the products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness, or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, please see an AutoNation Service Associate for details. Offer expires September 29, 2020.

