Automotive Usage-Based Insurance Market To Grow By 46.50 Million Units |Key Vendor Insights And Forecasts |Technavio

NEW YORK, April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

The automotive usage-based insurance market is expected to grow by 46.50 million units during 2021-2025, according to Technavio. The report offers a detailed analysis of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the automotive usage-based insurance market in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios.

Enterprises will go through the Response, Recovery, and Renew phases. Download FREE Sample Report

The automotive usage-based insurance market will witness a negative impact during the forecast period owing to the widespread growth of the COVID-19 pandemic. As per Technavio's pandemic-focused market research, market growth is likely to increase as compared to 2020.

With the continuing spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic, organizations across the globe are gradually flattening their recessionary curve by leveraging technology. Many businesses will go through response, recovery, and renewal phases. Building business resilience and enabling agility will aid organizations to move forward in their journey out of the COVID-19 crisis towards the Next Normal.

This post-pandemic business planning research will aid clients to:

Adjust their strategic planning to move ahead once business stability kicks in.

to move ahead once business stability kicks in. Build resilience by making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines.

making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines. Conceptualize scenario-based planningto mitigate future crisis situations.

Download the Post-Pandemic Business Planning Structure

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds

Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates

Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

Major Three Automotive Usage-Based Insurance Market Participants:

Allianz Partners SAS

Allianz Partners SAS operates business through various segments such as Assistance, Automotive, Health, and Travel. The company offers motor insurance motor for liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense.

AXA Group

AXA Group operates business through various segments such as France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, US, International, and Transversal and Central Holdings. The company providers insurance for third parties, fire, and theft, delivery of the repaired cars.

Liberty Mutual Holding Co. Inc.

Liberty Mutual Holding Co. Inc. provides car insurance that covers damaged property, injury to the person himself or someone else, and others.

If you purchase a report that is updated in the next 60 days, we will send you the new edition and data extract FREE! Get a report snapshot here to get a detailed market share analysis of market participants during COVID-19 lockdown: More Details: https://www.technavio.com/report/automotive-usage-based-insurance-market-industry-analysis

Related Report on Financials Industries:

Global Car Rental Market- The car rental market is segmented by type (economy cars, executive cars, luxury cars, SUVs, and MUVs), mode of booking (offline and online), rental category (air transport, local transport, outstation transport, and other transport), geography ( North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA), and key vendors.

To get extensive research insights: Download FREE Sample Report

Railcar Leasing Market in Europe- The railcar leasing market size in Europe is segmented by type (freight cars, tank wagons, and intermodal) and geography ( Germany, France, the UK, Poland, and the Rest of Europe).

To get extensive research insights: Download FREE Sample Report

Automotive Usage-Based Insurance Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

The automotive usage-based insurance market is segmented as below:

Geographyo Europe o North America o APACo MEAo South America

The automotive usage-based insurance market is driven by growth in smartphone-enabled programs and their usage. In addition, other factors such as shared data plans to reduce the number of data subscriptions per user are expected to trigger the automotive usage-based insurance market toward witnessing a CAGR of over 7% during the forecast period.

Get more insights about the global trends impacting the future of the automotive usage-based insurance market, Request Free Sample @ https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR40064

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About UsTechnavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

ContactTechnavio Research Jesse MaidaMedia & Marketing ExecutiveUS: +1 844 364 1100UK: +44 203 893 3200Email: media@technavio.comWebsite: www.technavio.com/ Free Sample Report: https://www.technavio.com/report/automotive-usage-based-insurance-market-industry-analysis

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/automotive-usage-based-insurance-market-to-grow-by-46-50-million-units-key-vendor-insights-and-forecasts-technavio-301261864.html

SOURCE Technavio