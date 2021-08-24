Automotive Parts Aftermarket In The US In Auto Parts & Equipment Industry Witnesses Emergence Of Aptiv Plc And BASF SE As Dominant Vendors | Technavio
The automotive parts aftermarket in the US is poised to grow by USD 11.16 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 1% during the forecast period. The automotive parts aftermarket report in US covers insights on major trends, key growth drivers, and challenges impacting the overall growth of the market.
The market is driven by growing advantages and the benefits of original OE replacement parts, the growing average age of vehicles in the US, and the growing passion for vehicle customization and surge in the number of vendors. However, the declining trend of automotive sales in the US since 2016 and challenges from online retailing to conventional retailing might impede the market to grow in the forthcoming years.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. The automotive parts aftermarket in the US is segmented by Distribution Channel (Offline and Online) and Type (Passenger Vehicles and Commercial Vehicles). The presence of numerous physical stores in the automotive market in the US is one of the major market enablers for the offline segment. The passenger vehicles segment was the largest revenue-generating segment in terms of automotive type.
The automotive parts aftermarket in us covers the following areas:
Automotive Parts Aftermarket In US SizingAutomotive Parts Aftermarket In US ForecastAutomotive Parts Aftermarket In US Analysis Companies Mentioned
- 3M Co.
- Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd.
- American Axle & Manufacturing Inc.
- Aptiv Plc
- BASF SE
- BorgWarner Inc.
- Continental AG
- Cooper Tire and Rubber Co.
- DENSO Corp.
- Faurecia SA
