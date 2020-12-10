Automotive News Recognizes Lithia Motors Dealers For Excellence

Lithia Motors & Driveway (NYSE: LAD) is proud to announce that ten of its stores have been recognized as the 'Best Dealerships to Work For in 2020' by Automotive News.

Lithia Motors & Driveway (LAD) - Get Report is proud to announce that ten of its stores have been recognized as the 'Best Dealerships to Work For in 2020' by Automotive News. The annual list is a survey and recognition program dedicated to finding and recognizing the best employers in the United States retail automobile industry.

Of the 100 dealerships recognized, DCH Millburn Audi, in Maplewood, NJ topped the list at #1! A first for the dealership and its 9 th consecutive nomination. "Our business is built on relationships," said Al Khouri, general manager of DCH Millburn Audi. "We've been successful at building an internal culture of open communication and mutual respect. I'm confident this culture has been significant in retaining talent and loyal clients. Our high performing teams work together to make our customers feel welcome and build memorable experiences."

For the ninth year, Automotive News has partnered with Best Companies Group to identify dealerships that have excelled in creating quality workplaces. The Best Dealerships to Work For program measures workplace satisfaction. Winning dealerships are selected and ranked based through confidential employer and employee surveys and information from management.

Lithia Motors and Driveway, deeply rooted in operational excellence in both employee and customer satisfaction, has the broadest coast-to-coast automotive retail network in the nation, reaching over 92% of the United States. The company is proud to announce that seven of its stores are repeat winners for the ninth annual accolade with three new Lithia owned stores joining the list for the first time in 2020.

Lithia's 10 stores named "100 Best Dealerships to Work For" are:

DCH Millburn Audi in Maplewood, NJ

Named #1 Dealership to Work for 2020.Also Named to list every year since 2012 - 9th consecutive recognition

DCH Kay Honda in Eatontown, NJ

Ranked #4 and named to list in 2018, 2019

DCH Academy Honda in Old Bridge, NJ

Ranked #6 and named to list in 2019

Lithia Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram of Great Falls in Great Falls, Montana

Ranked #11 and first time listing in 2020

DCH Montclair Acura in Verona, NJ

Ranked #13 and named to list in 2016, 2017,2018, 2019

Lithia Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram of Corpus Christi, Texas

Ranked #18 and named to list in 2019

Medford BMW in Medford, Oregon

Ranked #40 and first time listing in 2020

DCH Audi Oxnard in Oxnard, California

Ranked #56 and named to list in 2017,2018, 2019

Honolulu Ford in Honolulu, Hawaii

Ranked #75 and first time listing in 2020

DCH Honda of Temecula in Temecula, California

Ranked #79 and named to list every year since 2013 - 8th time

"Congratulations to all of our stores recognized by Automotive News' Best Dealerships to Work for List, said Bryan DeBoer, Lithia Motors President and CEO. "This recognition for workplace satisfaction embodies our mission of Growth powered by people. We believe happy team members lead to loyal customers. These ten dealerships exemplify Lithia's strong culture that drives performance and ignites a passion for delivering exceptional customer experiences."

Automotive News has profiled each Lithia dealer on their website. The entire list of winners is available at https://www.autonews.com/awards/best-dealerships-work

About Lithia Motors:

Lithia Motors, Inc. is a growth company powered by people and innovation with a 5-year plan to profitably consolidate the largest retail sector in the country. They are a leading provider of personal transportation solutions in the United States and are among the fastest-growing companies in the Fortune 500 (#6 on 10-Year EPS Growth, #4 10-Year TSR in 2020). By providing a wide array of products throughout the entire lifecycle of the consumer's vehicle ownership experience, they build magnetic brand loyalty. Operational excellence is achieved by focusing the business on convenient and transparent consumer experiences supported by proprietary data science to increase market share, consumer loyalty and team performance. Lithia's omni-channel strategy will continue to pragmatically disrupt the industry by leveraging experienced teams, vast owned inventories, technology, and physical network. By purchasing strong businesses, they further strengthen this network, leveraging their national digital home channel Driveway and building upon their massive regenerating capital engine. Together, these endeavors create a unique and compelling high-growth strategy that provides transportation solutions wherever, whenever, and however consumers desire.

