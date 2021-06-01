Automotive Navigation Systems Market To Observe 7.28 Mn Units Growth During 2021-2025 | Minimization Of Vehicle Operating Cost To Be Major Driver | Technavio

NEW YORK, June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Set to grow by 7.28 million units during 2021-2025, Technavio's latest market research report estimates the automotive navigation systems market to register a CAGR of over 2%.

NEW YORK, June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Set to grow by 7.28 million units during 2021-2025, Technavio's latest market research report estimates the automotive navigation systems market to register a CAGR of over 2%. With a focus on identifying dominant industry influencers, Technavio's reports present a detailed study by the way of synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Aisin Corp, Alpine Electronics Inc., Continental AG, DENSO Corp., Garmin Ltd., Panasonic Corp., Pioneer Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., and TomTom International BV are some of the major market participants. Minimization of vehicle operating costs will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Automotive Navigation Systems Market 2021-2025: SegmentationAutomotive Navigation Systems Market is segmented as below:

Product

IVS



PND

Type

Passenger Cars



Commercial Vehicles

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



South America



MEA

Automotive Navigation Systems Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and ScopeTo help businesses improve their market position, the automotive navigation systems market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include Aisin Corp, Alpine Electronics Inc., Continental AG, DENSO Corp., Garmin Ltd., Panasonic Corp., Pioneer Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., and TomTom International BV.

The report also covers the following areas:

Automotive Navigation Systems Market size

Automotive Navigation Systems Market trends

Automotive Navigation Systems Market industry analysis

The increased support for open source and standard platforms for application development in automotive infotainment is likely to emerge as one of the primary trends in the market. However, complexities associated with customization may threaten the growth of the market.

Automotive Navigation Systems Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist automotive navigation systems market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the automotive navigation systems market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the automotive navigation systems market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of automotive navigation systems market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product by Volume

Market segments

Comparison by Product by volume

IVS - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ millions)

PND - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ millions)

Market opportunity by Product by volume

Market Segmentation by Type by Volume

Market segments

Comparison by Type by volume chart

Passenger cars - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ millions)

Commercial vehicles - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ millions)

Market opportunity by Type by volume chart

Customer landscape

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor Landscape

Competitive Scenario

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Aisin Corp

Alpine Electronics Inc.

Continental AG

DENSO Corp.

Garmin Ltd.

Panasonic Corp.

Pioneer Corp.

Robert Bosch GmbH

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

TomTom International BV

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

