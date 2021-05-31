Automotive Mass Air Flow (MAF) Sensors Market To Grow By 12.82 Million Units Through 2025 | Impacts Of Drivers And Challenges | Technavio

NEW YORK, May 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio has been monitoring the automotive mass air flow (MAF) sensors market and it is poised to grow by 12.

Technavio has been monitoring the automotive mass air flow (MAF) sensors market and it is poised to grow by 12.82 million units during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 3% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Frequently Asked Questions:

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. BorgWarner Inc., Continental AG, DENSO Corp., General Motors Co., HELLA GmbH and Co. KGaA, Hitachi Ltd., Robert Bosch GmbH, Sensata Technologies Holding Plc, TE Connectivity Ltd., and Valeo SA are some of the major market participants. Although the factors such as the increased precision in measurement, the increasing need for better-performance vehicles, and the increasing sales of automobiles in the APAC region will offer immense growth opportunities, the increase in labor costs leading to declining profit margins is likely to pose a challenge for the market vendors. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this automotive mass air flow (MAF) sensors market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.

Automotive Mass Air Flow (MAF) Sensors Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Automotive Mass Air Flow (MAF) Sensors Market is segmented as below:

End-user

o Passenger Vehicles

o Commercial Vehicles

Geography

o APAC

o North America

o Europe

o South America

o The Middle East and Africa

Automotive Mass Air Flow (MAF) Sensors Market 2021-2025: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The automotive mass air flow (MAF) sensors market report covers the following areas:

Automotive Mass Air Flow (MAF) Sensors Market Size

Automotive Mass Air Flow (MAF) Sensors Market Trends

Automotive Mass Air Flow (MAF) Sensors Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies the increasing sales of automobiles in the APAC region as one of the prime reasons driving the Automotive Mass Air Flow (MAF) Sensors Market growth during the next few years.

Automotive Mass Air Flow (MAF) Sensors Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist automotive mass air flow (MAF) sensors market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the automotive mass air flow (MAF) sensors market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the automotive mass air flow (MAF) sensors market across APAC, North America , Europe , South America , and MEA

, , , and MEA Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of automotive mass air flow (MAF) sensors market vendors

