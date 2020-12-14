Automotive Marketing Agency Expands With New Hires

GREENVILLE, S.C., Dec. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DOM360, a full-service automotive marketing agency with offices in South Carolina, Florida and California, welcomes Matt Harper as its new Chief Operating Officer. Darryl Thompson, DOM360's former COO, will be transitioning to a member of the company's board. In addition, Scott Thompson has been promoted to Vice President of Human Resources and Talent Acquisition.

"We're thrilled to have Matt join our team and have Scott in a better position to help our team and our clients grow..."

Harper is an innovative leader with over 25 years of experience in the automotive industry, and has worked most closely with Toyota, Honda and Ford. For the past 15 years, he has served as a Platform Manager, helping turn the dealerships he helmed into top market performers in net profit, sales, CSI and customer retention.

"I've long been a firm believer in the power of digital and social marketing, so I'm excited to be part of DOM360, which is at the forefront of both," Harper stated.

Prior to joining DOM360 three years ago as Director of Human Resources, Thompson worked at one of Amazon's highest-volume global fulfillment centers where he led numerous projects for more than 4,000 employees. The father of two also has experience in the automotive sector, working for agencies that included Pontiac, Cadillac and GM as clients. "I'm excited to help propel DOM to the next level, and I look forward to welcoming great new talent to our growing agency," said Thompson.

The personnel moves coincide with the agency's continued growth, as it has added numerous dealer groups to its roster of clients over the past six months. "While many businesses have struggled in 2020, we have helped our clients move more metal, which has, in turn, allowed us to grow our own business," Donovan offered. "As we move into 2021, we needed these moves to execute our organic and growth-by-acquisition strategies," he added.

DOM360 is a full-service agency that generates millions of leads for dealerships across the country. The agency has been focusing exclusively on the automotive sector for more than a decade and has corporate partnerships with Toyota and Lexus, as well as partnerships with over 100 Tier 3 dealers across the country. Founded by Robert Donovan in 2008, DOM360 has offices in Greenville, SC, Boca Raton, FL and Los Angeles, CA.

