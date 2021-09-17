Automotive Lighting Market | Increasing Demand For Effective Interior Lighting To Boost Growth |17000 Technavio
NEW YORK, Sept. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The automotive lighting market is poised to grow by $ 12.98 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 8.80% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis and to know the market size, trends, challenges - Request a free sample report .
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. General Electric Co., HELLA GmbH and Co. KGaA, Hyundai Mobis Co. Ltd., KOITO MANUFACTURING CO., Ltd., Koninklijke Philips NV, LG Electronics Inc., Magneti Marelli CK Holdings Co. Ltd., OSRAM GmbH, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., and Valeo SA are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Increasing demand for effective interior lighting has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, the High cost of LED lamps might hamper the market growth.
Automotive Lighting Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
The automotive Lighting Market is segmented as below:
- Application
- Passenger Cars
- Commercial Vehicles
- Geography
- APAC
- Europe
- North America
- South America
- MEA
Automotive Lighting Market 2021-2025: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our automotive lighting market report covers the following areas:
- Automotive Lighting Market size
- Automotive Lighting Market trends
- Automotive Lighting Market industry analysis
This study identifies stringent regulations on road safety as one of the prime reasons driving the automotive lighting market growth during the next few years.
Automotive Lighting Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Automotive Lighting Market, including some of the vendors such as vendors Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Automotive Lighting Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Automotive Lighting Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist automotive lighting market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the automotive lighting market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the automotive lighting market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of automotive lighting market vendors
