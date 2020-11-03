Automotive Interior Market Worth $153.8 Billion By 2025 - Exclusive Report By MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Nov. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report " Automotive Interior Market by Component (Seat, Interior Lighting), Material (Glass Composite, Carbon Composite, Metal, Vinyl, Fabric), Autonomous Driving (Semi-autonomous, Autonomous), Electric Vehicle, Vehicle Type and Region - Global Forecast to 2025", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the global Automotive Interior Market is projected to reach USD 153.8 billion by 2025 from USD 123.2 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 8.8% during the forecast period.

Technological advancements in current generation automotive interior components and the increasing trend of connected and autonomous vehicles are further expected to drive the Automotive Interior Market. Overall, the changing preferences of buyers, improved standards of living, and focus of OEMs to provide comfort and convenience are also expected to drive the growth of the Automotive Interior Market.

The COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in halted production and plunging sales and has forced the key players in the global automotive field to rethink their strategies. Rescheduling the launch of models and projects, stabilizing dealer networks, managing cash carefully, and reviewing investment portfolios have affected the production and sales of passenger and commercial vehicles across the globe, which has resulted in a dip in the Automotive Interior Market in 2020 as compared to 2019. The development and implementation of safety features are expected to slow down as well.

HUD segment, by component, is estimated to be the fastest-growing Automotive Interior Market during the forecast period.

The head-up display (HUD) is a device that displays information about the vehicle and the external environment in the driver's field of view. It reduces driver distraction and helps the driver to concentrate on the road. The HUD has become a key advanced driver assistance system. The increasing demand for comfort and safety functions has encouraged auto manufacturers to invest in advanced in-vehicle safety functions. The increasing demand for safety functions is encouraging vehicle manufacturers to develop features for mid-segment and economy segment vehicles too. The HUD market growth can be attributed to the high luxury vehicle production capabilities coupled with high demand for luxury and convenience features.

Passenger car segment, by vehicle type, is estimated to be the fastest-growing market during the forecast period.

Due to the higher production of passenger cars than other vehicle segments, the passenger car segment is projected to have the largest share of the Automotive Interior Market during the forecast period. Passenger vehicles require high-quality interiors as compared to LCVs and HCVs due to end-user demand. The amount of money spent on quality, comfort, and styling of automotive interiors is much higher in the case of personal use than commercial use. Also, the increased disposable income in developing countries is driving the growth of the Automotive Interior Market for passenger vehicles. Passenger vehicles are the most focused segment for automotive interior manufacturers. The technologies used in this type of vehicle are frequently changing due to the high demand from consumers for luxury and convenience features. Also, government regulations for emissions and safety for passenger vehicles are frequently changing. The manufacturers must reduce the weight of passenger vehicles and offer comfort and safety at a lower price. Due to the increasing demand for autonomous and electric vehicles, the electronic content is frequently increasing in passenger vehicle interiors, which, in turn, is driving the growth of the passenger car interior market.

Asia Pacific is estimated to be the fastest-growing market for automotive interior in 2020

Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing market for automotive interiors. Leading automakers in this region, such as Toyota, Honda, and Hyundai, are embracing the advantages of advanced seating systems, lighting, electronics, and various safety systems, making them essential features across their car models. Major countries in this region, such as China, Japan, India, and South Korea, are anticipated to witness the rapid adoption of new technologies. China, due to its high vehicle production capacity, is expected to significantly contribute to the market growth in Asia Pacific. Increasing demand for a safe, efficient, and convenient driving experience; rising disposable income in emerging economies; and stringent safety regulations across the region are also expected to contribute to market growth.

The Automotive Interior Market is dominated by globally established players such as Continental AG ( Germany), Faurecia SA ( France), Grupo Antolin ( Spain), Marelli ( Japan), and Magna International Inc. ( Canada), Adient (US), Toyota Boshoku ( Japan), Visteon (US), Dräxlmaier Group ( Germany), Panasonic Corporation ( Japan), and Yanfeng Automotive Interiors ( China), among others.

