Automotive Intelligent Park Assist System Market Growth To Increase By 16.45 Million Units During 2021-2025 | Increasing Use Of Rear-view Cameras In Vehicles To Drive Growth | Technavio

The global automotive intelligent park assist system market is set to grow by 16.45 million units during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of about 24%. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Aisin Corp, Aptiv Plc, Continental AG, DENSO Corp., Hyundai Mobis Co. Ltd., Magna International Inc., Panasonic Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, Valeo SA, and ZF Friedrichshafen AG are some of the major market participants. The increasing use of rear-view cameras in vehicles will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Automotive Intelligent Park Assist System Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
Automotive Intelligent Park Assist System Market is segmented as below:
- Technology
- Semi-autonomous
- Fully Autonomous
- Geography
- Europe
- North America
- APAC
- South America
- MEA
Automotive Intelligent Park Assist System Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope
To help businesses improve their market position, the automotive intelligent park assist system market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include Aisin Corp, Aptiv Plc, Continental AG, DENSO Corp., Hyundai Mobis Co. Ltd., Magna International Inc., Panasonic Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, Valeo SA, and ZF Friedrichshafen AG.
The report also covers the following areas:
- Automotive Intelligent Park Assist System Market size
- Automotive Intelligent Park Assist System Market trends
- Automotive Intelligent Park Assist System Market industry analysis
The integration of intelligent park assist system with cloud is likely to emerge as one of the primary trends in the market. However, high replacement costs of components used in intelligent park assist systems may threaten the growth of the market.
Automotive Intelligent Park Assist System Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist automotive intelligent park assist system market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the automotive intelligent park assist system market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the automotive intelligent park assist system market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of automotive intelligent park assist system market vendors
