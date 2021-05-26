Automotive Intelligent Door System Market To Grow By 2475.56 Thousand Units In 2021, Aisin Corp And Brose Fahrzeugteile SE & Co. KG Emerge As Key Contributors To Growth| Technavio
NEW YORK, May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio has been monitoring the automotive intelligent door system market and it is poised to grow by 2475.56 thousand units during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 15% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
Frequently Asked Questions-
- What are the major trends in the market?
- Focus of OEMs on developing autonomous vehicles is one of the major trends in the market.
- At what rate is the market projected to grow?
- Growing at a CAGR of almost 15%, the incremental growth of the market is anticipated to be 2475.56 thousand units.
- Who are the top players in the market?
- Aisin Corp, Brose Fahrzeugteile SE & Co. KG, Continental AG, Huf Hülsbeck & Fürst GmbH & Co. KG, Johnson Electric Holdings Ltd., Kiekert AG, Magna International Inc., Mitsui Kinzoku ACT Corp., Schaltbau Holding AG, and WITTE Automotive GmbH are some of the major market participants.
- What are the key market drivers and challenges?
- Rise in HNWI population is one of the major factors driving the market. However, the growing tax on luxury vehicles restraints the market growth.
- How big is the APAC market?
- The APAC region will contribute 45% of market growth.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Aisin Corp, Brose Fahrzeugteile SE & Co. KG, Continental AG, Huf Hülsbeck & Fürst GmbH & Co. KG, Johnson Electric Holdings Ltd., Kiekert AG, Magna International Inc., Mitsui Kinzoku ACT Corp., Schaltbau Holding AG, and WITTE Automotive GmbH are some of the major market participants. The rise in HNWI population will offer immense growth opportunities.
In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this automotive intelligent door system market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.
Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.
Automotive Intelligent Door System Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
Automotive Intelligent Door System Market is segmented as below:
- Technology
- Power Sliding Door System
- Soft Close Door System
- Retractable Door Handle System
- Geography
- APAC
- Europe
- North America
- South America
- MEA
Automotive Intelligent Door System Market 2021-2025: ScopeTechnavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The automotive intelligent door system market report covers the following areas:
- Automotive Intelligent Door System Market Size
- Automotive Intelligent Door System Market Trends
- Automotive Intelligent Door System Market Analysis
This study identifies focus of OEMs on developing autonomous vehicles as one of the prime reasons driving the Automotive Intelligent Door System Market growth during the next few years.
Automotive Intelligent Door System Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist automotive intelligent door system market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the automotive intelligent door system market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the automotive intelligent door system market across APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of automotive intelligent door system market vendors
About UsTechnavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
