Automotive Infotainment Systems Market Witnesses The Emergence Of Aptiv Plc And DENSO As Key Market Vendors | Technavio

NEW YORK, June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio has been monitoring the automotive infotainment systems market, operating under the consumer discretionary industry. The latest report on the automotive infotainment systems market, 2020-2024 estimates it to register an incremental growth of USD 609.76 million, at a CAGR of almost 1% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The market is fragmented. Competitors have to focus on differentiating their product offerings with unique value propositions to strengthen their foothold in the market. Market vendors also have to leverage the existing growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Aptiv Plc, Continental AG, DENSO Corp., Garmin Ltd., LG Electronics Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sony Corp., Valeo SA, and Visteon Corp. are among some of the major market participants.

The development of low-cost infotainment solutions has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. The reduced price of automotive infotainment hardware and minimized costs of display panels will lead the market to grow considerably in the forthcoming years. However, regulatory interference might hamper market growth.

Automotive Infotainment Systems Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Automotive Infotainment Systems Market is segmented as below:

Based on geographic segmentation, 26% of the market's growth originated from APAC during the forecast period. Increased consumer demand for advanced in-vehicle technologies in China, Japan, and South Korea will contribute to the regional growth of this market. In addition, QNX segment led the growth under the technology segment of the market as this unique platform facilitates the development of world-class infotainment systems. This report provides an accurate prediction of the contribution of all the segments to the growth of the automotive infotainment systems market size.

Technology

QNX

Application

Passenger Cars



Commercial Vehicles

Geographic

APAC



Europe



North America



South America



MEA

Automotive Infotainment Systems Market 2021-2025: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The automotive infotainment systems market report covers the following areas:

Automotive Infotainment Systems Market Size

Automotive Infotainment Systems Market Trends

Automotive Infotainment Systems Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies the development of in-car audio entertainment systems that facilitate 360-degree listening as one of the prime reasons driving the automotive infotainment systems market growth during the next few years.

Automotive Infotainment Systems Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist automotive infotainment systems market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the automotive infotainment systems market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the automotive infotainment systems market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of automotive infotainment systems market, vendors

