Automotive Holographic Display Market 2021-2025: Post-Pandemic Industry Planning Structure | Technavio

NEW YORK, May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The automotive holographic display market is expected to grow by USD 237.50 million during 2021-2025, according to Technavio.

Enterprises will go through the Response, Recovery, and Renew phases.

With the continuing spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic, organizations across the globe are gradually flattening their recessionary curve by leveraging technology. Many businesses will go through response, recovery, and renew phases. Building business resilience and enabling agility will aid organizations to move forward in their journey out of the COVID-19 crisis towards the Next Normal.

This post-pandemic business planning research will aid clients to:

Adjust their strategic planning to move ahead once business stability kicks in.

to move ahead once business stability kicks in. Build Resilience by making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines.

making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines. Conceptualize scenario-based planning to mitigate future crisis situations.

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds

Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates

Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

Major Three Automotive Holographic Display Market Participants: BMW AGBMW AG operates its business under segments- Automotive, Motorcycles, Financial Services, and Other Entities. The company offers automotive holographic displays such as the HoloActive Touch system.

BorgWarner Inc.BorgWarner Inc. operates its business under segments - Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The company in the development of holographic display panels for vehicle windshields that uses total internal reflection holograms.

Continental AGContinental AG operates its business under segments - Autonomous Mobility and Safety, Vehicle Networking and Information, Powertrain, Tires, and ContiTech. The company is involved in the development of light-field technology and a Natural 3D Lightfield Instrument Cluster to generate the 3D display.

Automotive Holographic Display Market 2021-2025: SegmentationAutomotive holographic display market is segmented as below:

Geography

EMEA



Americas



APAC

Display Position

Front Fascia



Center Fascia

The automotive holographic display market is driven by growing sales of luxury vehicles. In addition, an improved safety level with reduced chances of driver distraction is expected to trigger the automotive holographic display market toward witnessing a CAGR of almost 58% during the forecast period.

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

