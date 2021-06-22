Automotive Heating, Ventilation, And Air Conditioning Compressor Market 2021-2025 | Technavio

NEW YORK, June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global automotive heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) compressor market is poised to grow by 33.23 million units during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 7% during the forecast period. Factors such as the increasing adoption of automotive HVAC electric compressors and increasing adoption of HVAC systems in trucks will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the declining automotive production is likely to pose a challenge for the market vendors.

Based on the application, the market saw maximum growth in the passenger cars segment in 2020.

Increasing demand for variable displacement compressors is the major trend in the market.

The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of over 7% during the forecast period.

DENSO Corp., ESTRA Automotive Systems Co. Ltd., Hanon Systems, HELLA GmbH and Co. KGaA, MAHLE GmbH, Marelli Holdings Co. Ltd., Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., Subros Ltd., Toyota Industries Corp., and Valeo SA are the major market players.

APAC occupied about 55% of the market share in 2020.

Automotive Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning (HVAC) Compressor Market 2021-2025: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The automotive heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) compressor market report cover the following areas:

Automotive Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning (HVAC) Compressor Market Size

Automotive Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning (HVAC) Compressor Market Trends

Automotive Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning (HVAC) Compressor Market Industry Analysis

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this automotive heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) compressor market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors including DENSO Corp., ESTRA Automotive Systems Co. Ltd., Hanon Systems, HELLA GmbH and Co. KGaA, MAHLE GmbH, Marelli Holdings Co. Ltd., and others.

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.

Automotive Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning (HVAC) Compressor Market 2021-2025: SegmentationAutomotive Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning (HVAC) Compressor Market is segmented as below:

Application

Passenger Cars



LCVs



MCVs And HCVs

Geography

APAC



Europe



North America



South America



MEA

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Automotive Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning (HVAC) Compressor Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist automotive heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) compressor market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the automotive heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) compressor market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the automotive heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) compressor market across APAC, Europe , North America , South America , and MEA

, , , and MEA Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of automotive heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) compressor market vendors

