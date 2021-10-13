Automotive Filters Market Global Forecast To 2026 - Featuring Donaldson, Denso And ACDelco Among Others

DUBLIN, Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Automotive Filters Market by Filter Type (Air, Fuel, Oil, Cabin, Coolant, Brake Dust, Oil Separator, Transmission, Steering, Dryer Cartridge, EMI/EMC, Coolant Particle), Air & Cabin Filter Media, Fuel & Vehicle Type, Aftermarket - Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The automotive filters market post COVID-19 is estimated to grow from USD 19.5 billion in 2021 to USD 23.1 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 3.4% during the forecast period.

Brake Dust filter is the fastest growing market, by filter type

The brake dust filter is projected to be the fastest-growing segment in the automotive filters market. Brake dust filters are expected to play a significant role in reducing pollution caused by fine brake dust particles. Brake dust filters can be installed in existing spaces around disk brakes.They can also be equipped in all types of drives, from electric vehicles and hybrid vehicles to classical gasoline or diesel vehicles. The market for brake dust filters has higher growth potential in Europe and North America, owing to technological advancement and a higher emphasis on pollution in these regions. All these factors are expected to drive the market growth for brake dust filters.

Dryer Cartridges for batteries is the largest market for electric vehicle OE market, by filter type

The market for dryer cartridges for BEV is estimated to be larger than PHEV by value and is also projected to register a higher CAGR during the forecast period. Dryer cartridges for batteries protect the battery system from water condensation, as the battery is regarded to be the most significant component in BEVs.The installation of these cartridges enhances the overall protection of vehicles. The breathing of the battery system gets moistness into the interior, which can lead to the risk of water condensation at cooling plates. The air dryer cartridge adsorbs the water moisture and prevents water condensation, which could lead to electric shorts.Dryer cartridges for batteries are a compulsory component for all-electric and hybrid vehicle types, as electric short circuits can lead to serious damage to the vehicle systems. Thus, considering the vital role of the dryer cartridges, the market is expected to remain the largest in the coming years.

Asia Oceania is estimated to be the fastest-growing, and North America to be the largest market for automotive filters

The Asia Oceania region has emerged as a promising market for the automotive industry and OEMs across the globe. The primary reason behind this trend is the Chinese market, which has evolved into the largest producer and consumer of automobiles across the globe. Vehicle parc is the key factor influencing the growth of the automotive filters market. China accounts for the largest share of the total vehicle parc in Asia Oceania.Development in road infrastructure and an increase in miles driven annually are expected to drive the market growth for oil filters. A comparatively shorter replacement life of oil filters will require a replacement periodically. Also, large fleet vehicle volume, high environmental pollution, and low cost of filters are expected to drive the market in this region. North America is the largest market as the automotive filter is a mature technology in the US and Canada. Also, the stringent emission standards for enhanced performance and comfort are expected to drive the market. Although no standard regulation is present in Mexico for automotive filters, developments are underway to harmonize them with the US. Thus, the growth of automotive filters is quite evident and the demand is expected to grow significantly in the region. Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction 2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary3.1 Pre- & Post-COVID-19 Scenario3.2 Report Summary 4 Premium Insights4.1 Attractive Opportunities In Automotive Filters Market4.2 Automotive Filters Market, by Region4.3 Automotive Filters Market, by Filter Type4.4 Automotive Filters (OE) Market for Ice Vehicles, by Filter Type4.5 Automotive Filters (OE) Market, by Ice Vehicle Type4.6 Automotive Cabin Filters (OE) Market, by Material Type4.7 Automotive Air Filters (OE) Market, by Media Type4.8 Automotive Fuel Filters (OE) Market, by Fuel Type4.9 Electric & Hybrid Vehicle Filters (OE) Market, by Vehicle Type4.10 Electric & Hybrid Vehicle Filters (OE) Market, by Filter Type 5 Market Overview5.1 Introduction5.2 Market Dynamics5.2.1 Drivers5.2.1.1 Increasing vehicle production5.2.1.2 Increasing sales of electric & hybrid vehicles5.2.1.3 Growing vehicle parc and increase in miles driven annually5.2.2 Restraints5.2.2.1 Use of nonreplaceable filters5.2.3 Opportunities5.2.3.1 Advancements in filter media/technology5.2.3.2 COVID-19 Impact: Presents new opportunities5.2.4 Challenge5.2.4.1 Unorganized aftermarket5.3 Supply Chain Analysis5.4 Revenue Shift for Automotive Filter Manufacturers5.5 Automotive Filters Market- Ecosystem5.6 Average Selling Price5.7 Porter's Five Forces Analysis5.7.1 Threat of Substitutes5.7.2 Threat of New Entrants5.7.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers5.7.4 Bargaining Power of Suppliers5.7.5 Rivalry Among Existing Competitors5.8 Trade Analysis5.9 Patent Analysis5.9.1 Applications and Patents Granted, (2010- 2020)5.10 Case Study5.10.1 Dust Particle Counting/Efficiency Test5.10.2 Clean Air Delivery for Automotive Manufacturer5.11 Automotive Filters Market Scenario Analysis5.11.1 Most Likely Scenario5.11.2 Low Impact Scenario5.11.3 High Impact Scenario 6 Automotive Filters (OE) Market for Ice Vehicles, by Filter Type6.1 Introduction6.1.1 Research Methodology6.1.2 Assumptions6.1.3 Industry Insights6.2 Air Filters6.3 Fuel Filters6.4 Oil Filters6.5 Cabin Filters6.6 Brake Dust Filters6.7 Transmission Filters6.8 Coolant Filters6.9 Oil Separators6.10 Steering Filters 7 Automotive Air Filters (OE) Market, by Media Type7.1 Introduction7.1.1 Research Methodology7.1.2 Assumptions7.1.3 Industry Insights7.2 Cellulose Media7.3 Synthetic Media 8 Automotive Fuel Filters (OE) Market, by Fuel Type8.1 Introduction8.1.1 Research Methodology8.1.2 Assumptions8.1.3 Industry Insights8.2 Gasoline Fuel Filters8.3 Diesel Fuel Filters 9 Automotive Cabin Filters (OE) Market, by Material Type9.1 Introduction9.1.1 Research Methodology9.1.2 Assumptions9.1.3 Industry Insights9.2 Particle9.3 Activated Carbon9.4 Electrostatic 10 Automotive Filters (OE) Market, by Ice Vehicle Type10.1 Introduction10.1.1 Research Methodology10.1.2 Assumptions10.1.3 Industry Insights10.2 Passenger Cars10.3 Light Commercial Vehicles (LCV)10.4 Trucks10.5 Buses 11 Electric & Hybrid Vehicle Filters (OE) Market, by Vehicle Type11.1 Introduction11.1.1 Research Methodology11.1.2 Assumptions11.1.3 Industry Insights11.2 Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV)11.3 Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV) 12 Electric & Hybrid Vehicle Filters (OE) Market, by Filter Type12.1 Introduction12.1.1 Research Methodology12.1.2 Assumptions12.1.3 Industry Insights12.2 Air Filters12.3 Fuel Filters12.4 Oil Filters12.5 Cabin Filters12.6 Brake Dust Filters12.7 Transmission Oil Filters12.8 Dryer Cartridges for Batteries12.9 EMI/EMC Filters12.10 Cooling Air Particle Filters 13 Automotive Filters Aftermarket, by Filter Type13.1 Introduction13.1.1 Research Methodology13.1.2 Assumptions13.1.3 Industry Insights13.2 Oil Filter13.3 Fuel Filters13.4 Air Filters13.5 Cabin Filters13.6 Coolant Filters13.7 Transmission Oil Filters 14 Automotive Filters Aftermarket, by Region14.1 Introduction14.1.1 Research Methodology14.1.2 Assumptions/Limitations14.2 North America14.2.1 US14.2.2 Mexico14.2.3 Canada14.3 Europe14.3.1 Germany14.3.2 France14.3.3 UK14.3.4 Italy14.3.5 Spain14.3.6 Russia14.4 Asia Pacific14.4.1 China14.4.2 Japan14.4.3 South Korea14.4.4 India14.5 RoW14.5.1 Brazil14.5.2 South Africa 15 Recommendations by the Publisher15.1 Asia Pacific Will Be Key Market for Automotive Filter Suppliers15.2 Key Focus Area for Fuel, Transmission, and Cabin Filters15.3 Conclusion 16 Competitive Landscape16.1 Overview16.2 Market Ranking Analysis16.3 Market Share Analysis16.4 Market Evaluation Framework16.5 Competitive Leadership Mapping16.5.1 Star16.5.2 Emerging Leaders16.5.3 Pervasive16.5.4 Emerging Companies16.6 Winners Vs. Tail-Enders16.7 Competitive Situation & Trends16.7.1 New Product Developments16.7.2 Mergers & Acquisitions16.7.3 Expansions16.7.4 Collaboration/Supply Contracts 17 Company Profiles17.1 Key Players17.1.1 Mann+Hummel17.1.2 Donaldson17.1.3 Robert Bosch17.1.4 Mahle17.1.5 Sogefi17.1.6 Denso17.1.7 Ahlstrom-Munksjo17.1.8 ACDelco17.1.9 Hengst 17.1.10 K&N Engineering17.2 Other Players17.2.1 ADR Group17.2.2 Lucas Tvs17.2.3 Dale Filter Systems17.2.4 Toyota Boshoku17.2.5 Freudenberg Group17.2.6 Valeo17.2.7 Filtran Llc17.2.8 Fildex Filters17.2.9 Apc Filtration 17.2.10 A.L. Filter 18 Appendix

