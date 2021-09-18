Automotive Engine Valves Market In Auto Parts & Equipment Industry | 66 Mn Units Growth Expected During 2021-2025 | Technavio
According to Technavio, incremental growth of 66 Mn units is expected in the automotive engine valves market during 2021-2025. The report offers a detailed analysis of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the automotive engine valves market in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. BorgWarner Inc., Continental AG, DENSO Corp., Eagle Industry Co. Ltd., Eaton Corporation Plc, Hitachi Ltd., MAHLE GmbH, Robert Bosch GmbH, Tenneco Inc., and Valeo SA are some of the major market participants. Although the increasing penetration of advanced steel alloys for engine valves will offer immense growth opportunities, to leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Automotive Engine Valves Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
Automotive Engine Valves Market is segmented as below:
- Type
- Passenger Vehicles
- Commercial Vehicles
- Material
- Steel
- Titanium
- Others
- Geography
- APAC
- North America
- Europe
- South America
- MEA
Automotive Engine Valves Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope
To help businesses improve their market position, the automotive engine valves market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include BorgWarner Inc., Continental AG, DENSO Corp., Eagle Industry Co. Ltd., Eaton Corporation Plc, Hitachi Ltd., MAHLE GmbH, Robert Bosch GmbH, Tenneco Inc., and Valeo SA.
The report also covers the following areas :
- Automotive Engine Valves Market size
- Automotive Engine Valves Market trends
- Automotive Engine Valves Market industry analysis
The automotive engine valves market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate. Stringent regulations to control emissions from IC engines will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the slowdown in automobile manufacturing will hamper the market growth.
Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the automotive engine valves market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Automotive Engine Valves Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist automotive engine valves market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the automotive engine valves market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the automotive engine valves market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of automotive engine valves market vendors
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Type
- Market segments
- Comparison by Type
- Passenger vehicles - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (million units)
- Commercial vehicles - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (million units)
- Market opportunity by Type
Market Segmentation by Material
- Market segments
- Comparison by Material
- Steel - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (million units)
- Titanium - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (million units)
- Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (million units)
- Market opportunity by Material
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- BorgWarner Inc.
- Continental AG
- DENSO Corp.
- Eagle Industry Co. Ltd.
- Eaton Corporation Plc
- Hitachi Ltd.
- MAHLE GmbH
- Robert Bosch GmbH
- Tenneco Inc.
- Valeo SA
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
