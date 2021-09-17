Automotive Electronic Control Unit Market | Witnesses Emergence Of Aptiv Plc & Autoliv Inc. As Key Market Contributors

NEW YORK, Sept. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

The automotive electronic control unit market is set to grow by $ 25.47 bn during 2021-2025. Technavio's latest market research report estimates the market to register a decelerating CAGR of almost 11.24%. With a focus on identifying dominant industry influencers, Technavio's reports present a detailed study by the way of synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. This report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Technavio offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario & the overall market environment.

Download a Free Sample Report

Factors such as the declining price of sensors, and governing bodies mandating safety regulations will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. The automotive electronic control unit market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will decelerate during the forecast period.

Automotive Electronic Control Unit Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Automotive Electronic Control Unit Market is segmented as below:

Application

Safety Systems



Chassis Electronics



Powertrain



Communication And Navigation



Entertainment

Geography

APAC



Europe



North America



South America



MEA

Buy our market report now to gain access to detailed analysis on the automotive electronic control unit market

https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR45632

Automotive Electronic Control Unit Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, the automotive electronic control unit market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include Aptiv Plc, Autoliv Inc., Continental AG, DENSO Corp., Hitachi Ltd., Magna International Inc., MAHLE GmbH, Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, and ZF Friedrichshafen AG.

The report also covers the following areas :

Automotive Electronic Control Unit Market size

Automotive Electronic Control Unit Market trends

Automotive Electronic Control Unit Market industry analysis

Market trend such as increasing electrification in vehicles is likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, factors such as data security concerns may threaten the growth of the market.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports. Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the automotive electronic control unit market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.Related Reports on Consumer Discretionary Include:

Hoverboard Market Report -The hoverboard market has the potential to grow by USD 402.93 million during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 1.63%. Download a free sample report now!

Electric Vehicle Relays Market Report -The electric vehicle relays market has the potential to grow by USD 21.42 billion during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 31.43%. Download a free sample report now!

Automotive Electronic Control Unit Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist automotive electronic control unit market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the automotive electronic control unit market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the automotive electronic control unit market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of automotive electronic control unit market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

Market segments

Comparison by Application

Safety systems - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Chassis electronics - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Powertrain - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Communication and navigation - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Entertainment - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Application

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Aptiv Plc

Autoliv Inc.

Continental AG

DENSO Corp.

Hitachi Ltd.

Magna International Inc.

MAHLE GmbH

Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

Robert Bosch GmbH

ZF Friedrichshafen AG

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

Technavio's in-depth market research reports now include a thorough analysis of the COVID-19 impact on various markets to help industry leaders navigate their business through the new normal.

Receive Latest Free Sample Report in Minutes

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research Jesse MaidaMedia & Marketing ExecutiveUS: +1 844 364 1100UK: +44 203 893 3200Email: media@technavio.com Website: www.technavio.com/

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/automotive-electronic-control-unit-market--witnesses-emergence-of-aptiv-plc--autoliv-inc-as-key-market-contributors-301378777.html

SOURCE Technavio