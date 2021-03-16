Automotive Dyno Market To Grow By $ 190.18 Mn In 2020, ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. And AVL List GmbH Emerge As Key Contributors To Growth | Industry Analysis, Market Trends, Opportunities And Forecast 2024 | Technavio
NEW YORK, March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The automotive dyno market and it is poised to grow by USD 190.18 mn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 3% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
Impact of COVID-19The COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries, however, the immediate impact of the outbreak is varied. While a few industries will register a drop in demand, numerous others will continue to remain unscathed and show promising growth opportunities. COVID-19 will have a low impact on the automotive dyno market.
Frequently Asked Questions:
- What are the major trends in the market?Need for over-the-air testing, inspection, and certification (TIC) for vehicles is a major trend driving the growth of the market.
- At what rate is the market projected to grow?The market will accelerate at a CAGR of over 3% and the incremental growth of the market is anticipated to be USD 190.18 mn.
- Who are the top players in the market?ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc., AVL List GmbH, Dynomerk Controls, Froude Inc., HORIBA Ltd., Meidensha Corp., Mustang Dynamometer, Power Test Inc., SAKOR Technologies Inc., and Taylor Dynamometer, are some of the major market participants.
- What is the key market driver?The dependence on software-based systems is one of the major factors driving the market.
- How big is the APAC market?The APAC region will contribute to 70% of the market share..
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc., AVL List GmbH, Dynomerk Controls, Froude Inc., HORIBA Ltd., Meidensha Corp., Mustang Dynamometer, Power Test Inc., SAKOR Technologies Inc., and Taylor Dynamometer are some of the major market participants. The dependence on software-based systems will offer immense growth opportunities. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this automotive dyno market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.
Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.
Automotive Dyno Market 2020-2024: Segmentation
Automotive Dyno Market is segmented as below:
- Type
- Chassis Dyno
- Engine Dyno
- Geographic Landscape
- North America
- APAC
- Europe
- South America
- MEA
Automotive Dyno Market 2020-2024: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The automotive dyno market report covers the following areas:
- Automotive Dyno Market Size
- Automotive Dyno Market Trends
- Automotive Dyno Market Industry Analysis
This study identifies need for over-the-air testing, inspection, and certification (TIC) for vehicles as one of the prime reasons driving the Automotive Dyno Market growth during the next few years.
Automotive Dyno Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
- Detailed information on factors that will assist automotive dyno market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the automotive dyno market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the automotive dyno market across North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of automotive dyno market vendors
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
- Market Overview
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Type
- Market segments
- Comparison by Type placement
- Chassis dyno - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Engine dyno - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Type
Customer landscape
- Overview
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- Market drivers
- Volume driver - Demand led growth
- Volume driver - Supply led growth
- Volume driver - External factors
- Volume driver - Demand shift in adjacent markets
- Price driver - Inflation
- Price driver - Shift from lower to higher-priced units
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Vendor Analysis
Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc.
- AVL List GmbH
- Dynomerk Controls
- Froude Inc.
- HORIBA Ltd.
- Meidensha Corp.
- Mustang Dynamometer
- Power Test Inc.
- SAKOR Technologies Inc.
- Taylor Dynamometer
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
