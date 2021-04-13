Automotive Digital Key Market To Grow By 1034.84 Th Units In 2021|Industry COVID-19 Analysis, Market Opportunities, And Forecast| Technavio
Technavio has monitored the automotive digital key market in its latest market research report. The market is poised to grow by 1034.84 th units during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 7% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
Impact of COVID-19The COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries, however, the immediate impact of the outbreak is varied. While a few industries will register a drop in demand, numerous others will continue to remain unscathed and show promising growth opportunities. COVID-19 will have a low impact on the automotive digital key market.
Frequently Asked Questions:
- What are the major trends in the market?Use of digital keys for all connected systems is a major trend driving the growth of the market.
- At what rate is the market projected to grow?The market will accelerate at a CAGR of over 7% and the incremental growth of the market is anticipated to be 1034.84 th units.
- Who are the top players in the market?BMW AG, Continental AG, Daimler AG, DENSO Corp., Hyundai Motor Co., Robert Bosch GmbH, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Tesla Inc., Valeo SA, and Volkswagen AG are some of the major market participants.
- What is the key market driver?The increasing demand for car-sharing and car rental services is one of the major factors driving the market.
- How big is the North America market?The Europe region will contribute to 48% of the market share.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. BMW AG, Continental AG, Daimler AG, DENSO Corp., Hyundai Motor Co., Robert Bosch GmbH, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Tesla Inc., Valeo SA, and Volkswagen AG are some of the major market participants. The increasing demand for car-sharing and car rental services will offer immense growth opportunities. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this automotive digital key market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.
Automotive Digital Key Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
Automotive Digital Key Market is segmented as below:
- Application
- Personal Use
- Car Sharing and Car Rental
- Geography
- Europe
- North America
- APAC
- South America
- MEA
Automotive Digital Key Market 2021-2025: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The automotive digital key market report covers the following areas:
- Automotive Digital Key Market Size
- Automotive Digital Key Market Trends
- Automotive Digital Key Market Industry Analysis
This study identifies use of digital keys for all connected systems as one of the prime reasons driving the automotive digital key market growth during the next few years. Also, digital key accessibility when smart device runs out of charge and use of smart wearables as digital keys will lead to a sizeable demand of the market.
Automotive Digital Key Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist automotive digital key market growth during the next five years.
- Estimation of the automotive digital key market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behaviour
- The growth of the automotive digital key market across Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of automotive digital key market vendors
